Author Carol Allen’s New Book, "Universe, Patrick, and the Whirlwind," is an Engaging Children’s Story with an Important Message for Readers of All Ages
Recent release “Universe, Patrick, and the Whirlwind,” from Covenant Books author Carol Allen, is a captivating children’s story that reminds young readers that it is natural for children at times to be afraid and discusses ways to overcome that fear.
Mockville, NC, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Carol Allen, author of “Universe and Katie,” has completed her new book, “Universe, Patrick, and the Whirlwind”: an inspiring children’s story that helps young readers discover that knowing they have a stronger higher power on their side when difficult times arise can be the very strength that they need in giving them the confidence to carry them through.
Author Carol Allen lives in North Carolina and is semiretired in real estate. She has three adult children and five beautiful grandchildren, two of whom are characters in this book. Patrick is in his sophomore year at North Carolina State University, and Kallen is fifteen years old and living in New Zealand. Both were Carol’s inspirations for “Universe, Patrick, and the Whirlwind.”
Carol writes, “Patrick loved Mom dropping him off at school in the mornings so all his soccer buddies could check out his cool ride. Patrick’s new word for most of everything he liked was awesome, and awesome fit his new ride—the jeep.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carol Allen’s new book follows a young boy named Patrick who finds his inner strength and becomes a hero to his family.
Readers can purchase “Universe, Patrick, and the Whirlwind” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
