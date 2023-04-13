Author Robert Adams’s New Book, "Dare to Restore," is a Poignant Look at How Those Who Feel Fallen Are Often Met with Inadequate Help & How That Can Change

Recent release “Dare to Restore,” from Page Publishing author Robert Adams, is a captivating series that follows the lives of the fallen who need help, and how the systems put in place to provide such help often fall short. From religious to secular lifelines, Adams call upon those dedicated to helping to improve their ways and become a place where one can learn to trust and heal.