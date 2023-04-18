Dominique Weiss’s New Book, "The Adventures of Sadie Girl: Rafting on the River," is a Delightful Children’s Tale That Follows the Impressive Explorations of Sadie Girl
Recent release “The Adventures of Sadie Girl: Rafting on the River,” from Page Publishing author Dominique Weiss, is an incredible children’s book that follows Sadie Girl on some an outrageous adventure on the river.
Henderson, WV, April 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dominique Weiss has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Sadie Girl: Rafting on the River”: a darling children’s story that follows the exciting adventures of an adorable dog named Sadie Girl.
Published by Page Publishing, Dominique Weiss’s charming tale introduces readers to Sadie Girl, a curious and adorable little dog that is always ready for an adventure. Sadie Girl herself narrates this fantastical adventure down the river. She tells all about the sights, sounds, dogs, and people she meets along the way. Young readers will see exactly why Sadie Girl is the most daring dog around.
Weiss pulls from her real-life experience with her dog Sadie Girl to bring young readers this fantastic adventure, writing, “Dominique Weiss and Sadie Girl have traveled across the country, from the mountains to the oceans, and all the wonderful places in between. Each journey has taken them to wonderful places, meeting new and delightful people and creating friendships along the way.” She knows that readers of all ages will delight in the eccentric adventures of Sadie Girl.
Readers who wish to experience this amusing work can purchase “The Adventures of Sadie Girl: Rafting on the River” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
