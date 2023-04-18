Dominique Weiss’s New Book, "The Adventures of Sadie Girl: Rafting on the River," is a Delightful Children’s Tale That Follows the Impressive Explorations of Sadie Girl

Recent release “The Adventures of Sadie Girl: Rafting on the River,” from Page Publishing author Dominique Weiss, is an incredible children’s book that follows Sadie Girl on some an outrageous adventure on the river.