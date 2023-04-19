Author John Draksler’s New Book, "Immigrants to Americans: Evolution of a Family," is an Engaging Narrative That Shares the Story of the Author’s Family
Recent release “Immigrants to Americans: Evolution of a Family,” from Covenant Books author John Draksler, tells the story of the author’s family’s journey from immigration to raising a family and teaching them how to be truly American.
Clearmont, FL, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John Draksler has completed his new book, “Immigrants to Americans: Evolution of a Family”: an intriguing narrative that follows the journey of the author’s family to America.
They were taught to adopt the language, customs, and values of America. They did not turn their backs on their heritages but became Americans first. These values, especially religious values, were ingrained in my generation. But there is a danger now of the country collectively losing its shared vision of what America or being an American is. The second part of the book addresses these concerns.
Author John Draksler retired four years ago after spending forty-three years in banking, mostly as a commercial lender to small- and medium-sized businesses. He was born and raised in the Pittsburgh area. He graduated from Robert Morris College in 1974. He has been married to his beautiful wife, Candy, for forty-seven years. They have three children and two grandsons. In 1986, they moved from Pittsburgh to Bel Air, Maryland, about twenty-five miles north of Baltimore, where he continued his career. They retired four years ago and moved to their current residence in Clermont, Florida. He is an avid reader of history and current events. Writing a book is always something he wanted to do. Being retired provided the perfect opportunity.
Draksler writes, “I started this project as sort of a family story. I wanted to put down on paper, or at least in digital form, a family history. I wanted future generations to know where we came from. What the country was like in the early twentieth century when they immigrated from Italy and Jugo Slavia. It is not a history book, although I mention historical events that impacted the country and our families’ lives. As I began to gather information on the family from relatives, especially my brother Chuck (the family historian), my cousin Yevette, and of course, Mom, I was amazed. Both families came with nothing but the desire for a better life, not just for themselves but for future generations. They believed in the American dream and wanted to be a part of it, both for themselves and their children. Their story is not unique. Millions of immigrants succeeded and improved their families’ lives. I believe the country takes this for granted. I don’t know if parents today would sacrifice so much of their present comforts in order for their children to have a better life. I hope that I would, but when I hear their stories, I am not sure. We are now three generations removed from their time. I don’t know if people today recognize how much their hard work and sacrifice contributed to the greatness of this country.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John Draksler’s new book invites readers to hear the remarkable story of the author’s family’s journey together.
Readers can purchase “Immigrants to Americans: Evolution of a Family” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
