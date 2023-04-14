Carolyn Crean’s New Book, "In the Shadow of Humanity," Follows a Young Woman Who Discovers That She is Not Only Not Human, But That the Fate of Humanity Rests on Her
Burlington, NC, April 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Carolyn Crean, a retired wife and mother who taught students the remedial education needed for a GED as well as adult literacy, and also worked with special needs students as a program manager at the ARC in Butler, Pennsylvania, has completed her most recent book, “In the Shadow of Humanity”: a gripping story of a young woman who discovers her true identity, and must tap into her hidden powers to save humanity, or watch the world she loves be destroyed.
“Raised by humans, Kate has no idea she is from an alien race whose people have secretly lived among humans for centuries,” writes Crean. “That is, until she meets her shifter, her mate-of-the-eons, Aaron. While rescuing a child and his mother from an abusive kidnapper, Aaron has to work hard to convince Kate she’s not human. Just as Kate realizes that she is indeed Permutant, she is abducted by a faction of her own people, the Transmutants, who wish to enslave humanity.
“In captivity, Kate learns that she is a high priestess and that her life depends on discovering her abilities and control of her mother’s powerful stone. Fortunately, mates can mind-speak, so Aaron is able to help Kate, but will he survive sneaking into the heavily guarded Transmute caverns to be with her? Can Kate learn to wield her power for good while fighting the evil, depraved Arganon, who craves control of her power? Kate and Aaron must overcome challenges that no couple should have to endure. All they want is to be free to love each other, but that freedom is hard-won. Expect a complex plot fraught with intrigue, humor, battle, unexpected death, and, of course, love.”
Published by Fulton Books, Carolyn Crean’s book is a spellbinding fantasy adventure that will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they follow along on Kate’s quest to hone her powers and put them to use to save all of humanity. Thrilling and full of suspense, Crean weaves an intricate plot that is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “In the Shadow of Humanity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
