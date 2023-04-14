Jewish Singles Get Ready to Mingle
Matzoball® Announces Monthly After-Work Events in Six Major Cities
Boca Raton, FL, April 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Matzoball®, hosts of the #1 holiday party in the country according to USA Today, will now be bringing young, single, Jewish professionals together all year long, at a series of monthly meetups, dubbed Matzomingle®.
These monthly, after-work, meet-and-mingle events provide a much-needed break from the hustle and bustle of work, offering a stress-free environment for Jewish singles to gather and get to know each other. The first meetups in this monthly series will take place from 6 PM - 9 PM mid-April in six major metropolitan cities including:
- New York City
Matzomingle kicks off in NYC on April 19. Join your fellow Matzominglers at The Dean for an evening of casual connections and good vibes.
- Los Angeles
Angelinos, get tickled pink with them on April 19 at Sorry Not Sorry on Pico. This throwback bar is decked in rosé hues and features several varieties of the popular pink wine.
- Miami
Matzomingle in Miami on April 19. Meet new friends and enjoy American comfort food and craft beers on the 3000+ square foot patio of American Social Brickell.
- Delray
Meet Boca’s Jewish elite on April 18 at The Wine Room Kitchen and Bar, where you’ll choose from more than 2,500 unique wines, 80 artisanal cheeses, and charcuterie from around the globe.
- Boston
Enjoy some Nashville-style nosh as you meet and greet fellow Jewish singles at the Nash Bar & Stage. Soak up those southern vibes on April 19 at this fun, country-casual spot.
- Washington, DC
Jewish and single in the nation’s capital? Join them on April 19 at Hawthorne, a four-story bar and DJ-focused venue featuring a rooftop bar with city views.
In addition to the IRL events, Matzoball is now offering a monthly, virtual speed dating series. Participants can log into a Northeast, Southeast, or West Coast event from home, work, or wherever they are on May 4 to “meet” singles in their age group and region; five dates are guaranteed.
In-person tickets cost $35 per person, per event; virtual event tickets are $30. Tickets are required for all events and can be purchased at matzoball.org. Jewish singles can also purchase a Matzoball membership for $295 to receive VIP access and a free ticket to each event as well as access to a database of 10,000 Jewish singles.
About Matzoball
Matzoball is a yearly, huge party for Jewish singles that is held every December 24. Since the first official event of its kind in 1987, the event has been held in select cities around the nation. Over 400,000 people have attended Matzoball events, generating over $15 million in revenue. Matzoball was founded by Andrew Rudnick, owner of Mazel Events, LLC. To learn more about Matzoball, visit matzoball.org.
