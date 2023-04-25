Trading Influencer Michael Lamothe Publishes Debut Trading Novel Through Wiley
Mara Wealth Founder Michael Lamothe is helping traders learn the 8 essential skills to Trading Mastery in his novel, "The Trading Mindwheel."
New York, NY, April 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- At the beginning of his trading career, Michael Lamothe was a struggling part-time trader until he happened upon William O’Neil’s “How to Make Money in Stocks.” Intrigued by this trading style, Lamothe attended a NYC monthly IBD meetup group. Working with like-minded traders helped him create his game-changing process, infusing trading fundamentals with mindset. Lamothe became a consistently profitable trader and found that veteran traders were coming to him for advice. Lamothe founded Mara Wealth and is now bringing his trading methodology to the masses through his traditionally published novel titled "The Trading Mindwheel, 8 Essential Skills to Trading Mastery," available on Amazon and all major booksellers.
In his novel, being published by Wiley (the Global Leader in Publishing, Education and Research), Lamothe delivers a hands-on and practical roadmap to personal investing success. In the book, you'll explore the belief systems, mindsets, and market psychology you need to master to maximize your investment returns. You'll also learn to analyze trades, markets, and risk as you manage your portfolio and continuously improve and validate your own skills.
"The Trading Mindwheel" is already gaining great traction and praise by members of the trading industry.
“Excellent! 'The Trading Mindwheel' is packed with many practical steps needed to become a more successful trader.” –Mike Webster, Portfolio Manager for a private fund, former Head Market Strategist for Investor’s Business Daily, and former SVP/Portfolio Manager for O’Neil Capital Management
“In his book, 'The Trading Mindwheel', Michael emphasizes the vital role mindset plays in a trader’s ability to profitably execute a sound trading strategy. Top-performing traders know that achieving trading mastery first requires overcoming mental barriers.” -Leif Soreide, 2019 U.S. Investing Champion and Founder of Champion Team Trading
MARA was founded by trading entrepreneur Michael Lamothe and offers free tools available for download as well as an Elite Membership package that includes Live Group Coaching. For more information, please visit www.marawealth.com.
