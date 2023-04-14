Applications Open for the Inaugural Dr. Jon Kiev Scholarship, Offering Financial Support to Promising Medical Students
Texas Thoracic Surgeon and Entrepreneur Jon Kiev MD Gives Back.
Houston, TX, April 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Dr. Jonathan Kiev Scholarship for Medical Students has been created by renowned thoracic and general surgeon Dr. Jonathan Kiev, based in Lexington, KY. The scholarship will be awarded to one deserving medical student in the United States who is committed to making a positive impact in their community through their future career in the medical field. The one-time award is worth $1,000.
Applicants must submit an essay of no more than 1000 words answering the essay question: “How do you plan to give back to your community and make a positive impact in the lives of others through your future career in the medical field?” The winner will be chosen based on the quality and creativity of their essay. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is August 15, 2023. The winner will be announced on September 15, 2022.
Applicants who wish to apply for the Dr. Jonathan Kiev Scholarship for Medical Students must meet certain eligibility criteria. Firstly, they must be currently enrolled as a medical student at an accredited university within the United States. Secondly, high school students who have been accepted into a university to study medicine and are planning to enroll in the upcoming academic year are also eligible to apply. These eligibility requirements ensure that the scholarship is granted to individuals who are committed to pursuing a career in the medical field and have demonstrated academic excellence in their chosen area of study.
Dr. Kiev, who received his M.D. from Tulane University School of Medicine and his A.B. from Syracuse University, has over 30 years of experience in the medical field. He is a board-certified thoracic and general surgeon and holds licenses to practice in Kentucky, Texas, and Florida. Dr. Kiev has received fellowships from prestigious institutions such as the Mayo Clinic, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, and Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Dr. Kiev established the Dr. Jonathan Kiev Medical Scholarship to support future medical professionals in their pursuit of education and career goals. He strongly believes that everyone has a responsibility to give back to their communities and make a positive impact in the lives of others. Dr. Kiev hopes that this scholarship will inspire future medical professionals to do the same.
To apply for the scholarship or to learn more about it, interested students can visit the Dr. Jonathan Kiev Scholarship website at https://drjonkievscholarship.com/dr-jon-kiev-scholarship/. For further information or to schedule an interview with Dr. Jonathan Kiev, please contact the scholarship email at apply@drjonkievscholarship.com.
In summary, the Dr. Jonathan Kiev Scholarship for Medical Students is a prestigious scholarship awarded to one deserving medical student in the United States who demonstrates a commitment to making a positive impact in their community through their future career in the medical field. The scholarship, worth $1,000, is a one-time award and the deadline to apply is August 15, 2023. The winner will be announced on September 15, 2022. The scholarship has been created by highly experienced medical professional Dr. Jonathan Kiev to support future medical professionals in their pursuit of education and career goals.
