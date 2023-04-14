Axiomtek Introduces New DIN-Rail Fanless Embedded System for Sustainable Energy Data Collection and Communication – ICO330
City of Industry, CA, April 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted to the research, development, and manufacturing of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is pleased to announce the release of the ICO330, a DIN-rail fanless embedded system powered by the Intel Atom® x6212RE or x6414RE processor. It adopts a versatile and flexible design with large storage, various wireless module expansions, and rich I/O interfaces to scale up and accommodate every change in the OT environment. Featuring an extended operating temperature range of -40°C to +70°C and 9V to 36V DC wide power input or 12/24V, the robust ICO330 is a cost-effective industrial IoT gateway for data collection and communication in the fields of sustainable energy, oil & gas, factory automation, intelligent agricultures, and smart building.
“With the increasing adoption of connected IoT devices, OT environments are becoming more interconnected and integrated with IT systems. This convergence of IT and OT presents new opportunities and challenges for customers looking to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance safety and security. Axiomtek’s ICO330 provides built-in isolated system design and modular mechanism design, which addresses 80% of the environmental requirements in the OT field, reducing the integration time for customers. Meanwhile, it also minimizes the cost and system size resulting in significant savings for customers,” said Mark Lu, product manager of the Product PM Division at Axiomtek. “In terms of system security, the ICO330 supports TPM 2.0 to comply with industry standards.”
The IP40-rated ICO330 comes with one DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM with up to 32GB of memory. One mSATA, one internal 2.5" SATA drive, and onboard 8G eMMC are available for extensive storage needs. In addition, the IIoT gateway comes with an M.2 slot (USB 3.0/PCIe) for 5G connectivity and NVMe storage, a full-size Rev. 1.2 PCI Express Mini Card slot (USB/PCIe) for Wi-Fi/LTE module, and a half-size Rev. 1.2 PCI Express Mini Card slot (mSATA/USB) for wireless module and mSATA SSD. This budget-friendly embedded system features rich I/O interfaces, including one HDMI, two USB 3.1, and five antenna openings. It also supports three 2.5GbE LAN ports for more Ethernet topology deployment. With the modular I/O design, the ICO330 presents high flexibility and full/slim configuration options. The ICO330 provides one isolated DIO and six isolated COM ports (RS-232/422/485) in full type. Meanwhile, customers can also choose the slim type ICO330 with two isolated COM ports. The industrial-grade DIN-rail embedded platform is compatible with Windows® 10 IoT and Linux to provide an open standard operating system for software program development.
Axiomtek’s industrial-grade DIN-rail embedded system ICO330 will be available in May 2023. For more product information or customization services, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.
