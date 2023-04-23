Statewide Campaign Raises Money and Awareness for Tourette Syndrome Education, Advocacy and Research
Families, advocates and sponsors step up for Tourette Syndrome awareness.
Somerville, NJ, April 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- As many as 1 in 50 school-aged children live with Tourette Syndrome (TS) or another chronic tic disorder. Many of them carry TS and the associated mental health disorders, like OCD and ADHD, with them into adulthood. However, there is still stigma and misinformation surrounding this neurobiological disorder. NJ Center for Tourette Syndrome and Associated Disorders (NJCTS) is looking to change that with a state-wide fundraising and awareness campaign: NJ Walks for TS.
A group of young TS advocates created the NJ Walks for TS event in 2010. In the beginning, the event was an in-person Walk that would take place in north and south jersey. It has since evolved into a virtual campaign allowing the participants to create their own awareness event, whether that be a walk, a dance-a-thon, a car wash, or any other community-based fundraiser. It is an opportunity for young advocates throughout the state to get their family, friends, teammates, and neighbors involved and teach them a little about Tourette Syndrome.
The campaign runs from March through May and benefits important NJCTS programs including educational outreach, youth development initiatives, and family events like Camp FantasTIC. To support the Walk, visit www.njcts.org/walk to become a captain, make a donation, or sponsor the event.
Current sponsors include Dietz & Watson, Black Bear Deli, Architectura, The Wawa Foundation, the Creamer Family, Unity Bank, The Center for Emotional Health of Greater Philadelphia, NJM Insurance Group, New Jersey Education Association, April Ludwig Photography, and Flounder Brewing Co.
NJ Center for Tourette Syndrome and Associated Disorders, the nation’s first Center of Excellence for Tourette Syndrome, is a not-for-profit organization committed to the education, advocacy, and research of Tourette Syndrome, tic disorders, and associated disorders. Dedicated to delivering high quality services to individuals and families, the Center recognizes the importance of educating the public, medical professionals, and teachers about the disorder through programs and affiliations with schools, health centers, and universities. To learn more about NJCTS, visit www.njcts.org or call 908.575.7350.
