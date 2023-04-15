Future Electronics Features Murata Type 2XS WiFi + Bluetooth in New Digital Campaign
Future Electronics is featuring the Murata Type 2XS WiFi + Bluetooth component, perfect for smart home, video and audio production, and IoT, among other uses, in their new campaign.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, April 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a globally recognized leading distributor of electronic components is featuring the Murata Type 2XS WiFi + Bluetooth component in its newest campaign.
The Type 2XS is a small, high-performance module based on NXP 88W9098 combo chipset which supports Wi-Fi® 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2×2 MIMO + Bluetooth® 5.3 BR/EDR/LE 2MPHY up to 1200Mbps PHY data rate on Wi-Fi® and 3Mbps PHY data rate on Bluetooth®.
The WLAN section supports PCIe 2.0 interface, with optional support for SDIO 3.0. The Bluetooth® section supports high-speed 4-wire UART interface (optional support for SDIO) and PCM for audio data.
The Type 2XS is designed for the Internet of Things, with outstanding performance capabilities. Its impressively small size makes it perfect for IoT applications, smart home, smart TV, video and audio production or streaming and more.
To learn more about the Murata Type 2XS, please visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/murata-wi-fi-bluetooth-modules. To see the entire suite of products available, please visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media contact:
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
