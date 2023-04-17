Best Brains New Location: Bloomington, IL
Bloomington, IL, April 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers continues its expansion by announcing its newest location in Bloomington, IL. This will be the first center for the Illinois-based company to be located outside of Illinois.
Best Brains was founded in Illinois, with its first two locations opening in Schaumburg and Naperville, Illinois back in 2011. The company now boasts 15 locations in the Chicagoland area, both franchised and corporate-owned. Best Brains Bloomington will be an exciting expansion into other parts of the state. This franchise location is owned and operated by Venkat Musunuri, a longtime resident of the area. He was drawn to the Best Brains brand because of the rapid expansion of the brand as well as the impressive curriculum. “Some children in our community are lacking in Math and English,” he explains. Best Brains Bloomington will provide these subjects for students, ages 3-14, using a non-repetitive approach, which encourages participation and leads to increased understanding of concepts when compared to rote memorization.
Mr. Musunuri has been working diligently to prepare his center, located conveniently on North Hershey Road, just off Illinois State Route 9. The center will feature multiple classrooms and a variety of subjects. Classes will be available in-person at the center Monday through Thursday evenings as well as Saturday mornings. Students will be able to choose from Math, English, Coding and Abacus programs taught by qualified instructors. “All of our new locations feature our Coding program, which we launched in November 2021,” says Franchise Development Specialist Elanor Smith. “Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers draws lots of interest from parents who are looking for engaging programs that also strengthen classroom skills, which our program was designed to do.” Another unique program to Best Brains, Abacus, is also designed to be both fun and enriching, by utilizing right brain thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Mr. Musunuri is ready to open his doors to inquiring families in the community. Students will have a chance to tour the location while parents can preview the unique curriculum and learn more about the center’s staff. “Our staffing standards are some of the best in our category,” says Curriculum Lead Rachel Edens. “Our Math and English teachers are state certified to teach children, and every teacher is qualified.” Mr. Musunuri echoes this sentiment. “Once we open, we will strive to provide quality education.”
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students, ages 3-14, which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Bloomington can improve the academic performance of your child, call (309) 249-0000 or email bloomington@bestbrains.com.
