Welcome to the Best Brains Family New Tampa Pebble Creek
Tampa, FL, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers is excited to announce that the brand returns to the Tampa Bay area with the opening of Best Brains New Tampa – Pebble Creek. This facility will provide services to families in New Tampa and the surrounding areas who are seeking quality after school education for their children.
Best Brains New Tampa – Pebble Creek is the first of several locations planned to open in the Tampa Bay area. “There are many communities in Tampa Bay who have been asking us to bring the Best Brains program there,” explains Elanor Smith, Franchise Development Specialist for Best Brains. “We are excited to bring new franchisees into the system and make Best Brains a strong presence in Tampa Bay, just as we have in communities like Charlotte, North Carolina and Detroit, Michigan.”
The new location is owned in partnership between Ram Jasti, one of the original franchisees in the Best Brains system, and newcomer Rajani Kolla, who will be hands-on at the center itself. “Mr. Jasti has been with the company over ten years,” shares Best Brains Vice President Hana Adas. “Many of the best practices we learned along the way were developed first at his centers.” Mrs. Kolla, a Florida resident of many years, is eager to bring the Best Brains teaching methodology to her local community. “20 years back, I started my career as a lecturer, then moved on to Administration,” she says. She is happy to find a brand that matches her enthusiasm for educating children that is well established and has a reputation for quality.
Classes will be available in-person at the center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings as well as Saturday mornings. Students will be able to choose from Math, English, Coding and Abacus programs taught by qualified instructors. “All of our new locations feature our Coding program, which we launched in November 2021,” continues Smith. “Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers draws lots of interest from parents who are looking for engaging programs that also strengthen classroom skills, which our program was designed to do.” Another unique program to Best Brains, Abacus, is also designed to be both fun and enriching, by utilizing right brain thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Rajani and Ram are eager to open their doors to inquiring families in the community. Students will have a chance to tour the location while parents can preview the unique curriculum and learn more about the center’s staff. Attendants of the Grand Opening event will be offered a special, introductory rate for classes.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains New Tampa – Pebble Creek can improve the academic performance of your child, call (813) 825-9000 or email pebblecreek@bestbrains.com.
Best Brains New Tampa – Pebble Creek is the first of several locations planned to open in the Tampa Bay area. “There are many communities in Tampa Bay who have been asking us to bring the Best Brains program there,” explains Elanor Smith, Franchise Development Specialist for Best Brains. “We are excited to bring new franchisees into the system and make Best Brains a strong presence in Tampa Bay, just as we have in communities like Charlotte, North Carolina and Detroit, Michigan.”
The new location is owned in partnership between Ram Jasti, one of the original franchisees in the Best Brains system, and newcomer Rajani Kolla, who will be hands-on at the center itself. “Mr. Jasti has been with the company over ten years,” shares Best Brains Vice President Hana Adas. “Many of the best practices we learned along the way were developed first at his centers.” Mrs. Kolla, a Florida resident of many years, is eager to bring the Best Brains teaching methodology to her local community. “20 years back, I started my career as a lecturer, then moved on to Administration,” she says. She is happy to find a brand that matches her enthusiasm for educating children that is well established and has a reputation for quality.
Classes will be available in-person at the center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings as well as Saturday mornings. Students will be able to choose from Math, English, Coding and Abacus programs taught by qualified instructors. “All of our new locations feature our Coding program, which we launched in November 2021,” continues Smith. “Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers draws lots of interest from parents who are looking for engaging programs that also strengthen classroom skills, which our program was designed to do.” Another unique program to Best Brains, Abacus, is also designed to be both fun and enriching, by utilizing right brain thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Rajani and Ram are eager to open their doors to inquiring families in the community. Students will have a chance to tour the location while parents can preview the unique curriculum and learn more about the center’s staff. Attendants of the Grand Opening event will be offered a special, introductory rate for classes.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains New Tampa – Pebble Creek can improve the academic performance of your child, call (813) 825-9000 or email pebblecreek@bestbrains.com.
Contact
Best Brains Learning CentersContact
Bianca Brown
800-817-1025
bestbrains.com
Bianca Brown
800-817-1025
bestbrains.com
Categories