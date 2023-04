Author DeAnna Shelley’s New Book, "Dancing with the Butterfly," is a Heartfelt Book of How a Mother Communicates to Her Daughter Who Has Autism Through Letters & Stories

Dothan, AL, April 19, 2023 --( PR.com )-- DeAnna Shelley has completed her new book, “Dancing with the Butterfly”: a collection of letters and stories written by the author to help her communicate with her daughter with autism spectrum disorder.On how she came to write “Dancing with the Butterfly,” Shelley writes, “One day, I was having great difficulty explaining something to BreAnna, which was nothing new. She rarely understood complex topics. Therefore, my Christian counselor (a truly genuine and exceptionally wise lady) suggested that I write Bre a letter to explain my feelings better. I said, ‘There is no way this is going to work.’ She replied, ‘At the very least, it might make you feel better to write these things down, hon.’ So I did. My first letter to Bre was called ‘Prince Charming Was a Real Frog,’ a story about her dad.“When I read this story to Bre, amazingly, she began to cry. I was stunned that she was actually getting what I was trying to say? That was the beginning. Once I had written a few stories/letters to Bre and read them to my counselor, she encouraged me to put these stories/letters into a book, which I did.”Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, DeAnna Shelley’s heartfelt writings are shared by the author in the hopes that others with autism or their loved ones can benefit from her stories, providing parents and guardians of children with autism a potential new way to communicate with them.Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Dancing with the Butterfly" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.