Author DeAnna Shelley’s New Book, "Dancing with the Butterfly," is a Heartfelt Book of How a Mother Communicates to Her Daughter Who Has Autism Through Letters & Stories

Recent release “Dancing with the Butterfly,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author DeAnna Shelley, is an assortment of letters written by the author as a way to communicate to her daughter with autism. After discovering how successful these letters could be, the author continued writing more until she was finally encouraged by others to share her heartwarming and encouraging communication efforts with the world.