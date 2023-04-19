Tim Stewart’s Newly Released “I’d Rather Have Jesus, His Grace, Mercy and Redemption: An Alaskan Experience” is a Thoughtful and Inspiring Memoir
“I’d Rather Have Jesus, His Grace, Mercy and Redemption: An Alaskan Experience,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tim Stewart, is an engaging look into the author’s personal journey of spiritual discovery as a life of unexpected twists of fate unfolds.
New York, NY, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “I’d Rather Have Jesus, His Grace, Mercy and Redemption: An Alaskan Experience”: a personal look into the author’s challenges and victories. “I’d Rather Have Jesus, His Grace, Mercy and Redemption: An Alaskan Experience” is the creation of published author Tim Stewart, a dedicated husband and father who has been in the human service field for over forty years.
Stewart shares, “I’d rather have Jesus!
“The number of mistakes I’ve made in my life is too many to list. But thankfully, grace covers them all. This book is to be my testimony that God is greater than all our sins, forgives us, and uses us for His kingdom. One of the hardest things I had to do was to forgive myself. The mistakes I made are all on me while my restoration is all on Him. You and I were created to serve at His will, and I assure you that, once you grasp that understanding, your life will change, and your rewards will be beyond your comprehension.
“My hope and prayer are that you will secure yourself, loved ones, and others you may meet by spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ.
“There is a place in Nome, Alaska, that receives children who are in state custody. They have been abused and neglected and are provided care and comfort and love in a safe environment. Nome Children’s Home exists from receiving grants and donations and is always in need of financial support. If you are so led, please consider a donation to Nome Children’s Home, Nome, Alaska, 99762.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tim Stewart’s new book presents a familiar sense of uncertainty that many believers have experienced in their pursuit of God. Stewart shares in hope of encouraging others to keep the faith in times of trouble and pursue God in each experience.
Consumers can purchase “I’d Rather Have Jesus, His Grace, Mercy and Redemption: An Alaskan Experience” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I’d Rather Have Jesus, His Grace, Mercy and Redemption: An Alaskan Experience,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Stewart shares, “I’d rather have Jesus!
“The number of mistakes I’ve made in my life is too many to list. But thankfully, grace covers them all. This book is to be my testimony that God is greater than all our sins, forgives us, and uses us for His kingdom. One of the hardest things I had to do was to forgive myself. The mistakes I made are all on me while my restoration is all on Him. You and I were created to serve at His will, and I assure you that, once you grasp that understanding, your life will change, and your rewards will be beyond your comprehension.
“My hope and prayer are that you will secure yourself, loved ones, and others you may meet by spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ.
“There is a place in Nome, Alaska, that receives children who are in state custody. They have been abused and neglected and are provided care and comfort and love in a safe environment. Nome Children’s Home exists from receiving grants and donations and is always in need of financial support. If you are so led, please consider a donation to Nome Children’s Home, Nome, Alaska, 99762.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tim Stewart’s new book presents a familiar sense of uncertainty that many believers have experienced in their pursuit of God. Stewart shares in hope of encouraging others to keep the faith in times of trouble and pursue God in each experience.
Consumers can purchase “I’d Rather Have Jesus, His Grace, Mercy and Redemption: An Alaskan Experience” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I’d Rather Have Jesus, His Grace, Mercy and Redemption: An Alaskan Experience,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories