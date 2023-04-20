Ira Milligan’s Newly Released "Understanding the Book of Revelation" is an Informative Study of the Prophetic Writings of John Within Revelation

“Understanding the Book of Revelation: Blessed Is He Who Reads And Those Who Hear the Words of This Prophecy,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ira Milligan, is a point-by-point commentary that brings readers a helpful resource for deepening one’s knowledge of prophetic scripture.