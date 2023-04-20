Ira Milligan’s Newly Released "Understanding the Book of Revelation" is an Informative Study of the Prophetic Writings of John Within Revelation
“Understanding the Book of Revelation: Blessed Is He Who Reads And Those Who Hear the Words of This Prophecy,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ira Milligan, is a point-by-point commentary that brings readers a helpful resource for deepening one’s knowledge of prophetic scripture.
Tioga, LA, April 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Understanding the Book of Revelation: Blessed Is He Who Reads And Those Who Hear the Words of This Prophecy”: a helpful study of Revelation that will bring clarity to God’s truths. “Understanding the Book of Revelation: Blessed Is He Who Reads And Those Who Hear the Words of This Prophecy” is the creation of published author Ira Milligan, who, along with his wife, Judy, has served God since 1962. In 1986, they founded Servant Ministries Inc. They travel internationally and present seminars such as dreams and their interpretation, spiritual warfare, and prophecy.
Milligan shares, “There is no other book in the Bible that has captured the interest and imagination of God’s saints like John’s Revelation. Also, there is no other book that promises a special blessing upon those who read and keep its word, but therein lies the rub—very few understand its structure and symbolism, so many are unable to heed its instructions! This book will guide the reader through Revelation’s intriguing, interwoven, end-time mysteries and show the victorious, conquering Christ that it reveals.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ira Milligan’s new book offers a carefully detailed examination of scripture with supporting references to provide a scholarly but easily understood commentary.
Consumers can purchase “Understanding the Book of Revelation: Blessed Is He Who Reads And Those Who Hear the Words of This Prophecy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Understanding the Book of Revelation: Blessed Is He Who Reads And Those Who Hear the Words of This Prophecy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
