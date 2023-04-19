Author Ronnie Paquin’s New Book, "Eric the Leaf," is a Charming Story About a Young Leaf Who Gets Blown Around by the Wind and is Sent Off on an Adventure
Recent release “Eric the Leaf,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ronnie Paquin, is the story of a young leaf who goes out one morning to play with his friends, only for an ill-time gust of wind to send him on a new adventure.
Zuni, NM, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ronnie Paquin has completed his new book, “Eric the Leaf”: an engaging children’s story that follows a young leaf as an ill-timed gust of wind sends him off on an unexpected adventure.
Paquin writes, “Eric’s parents are cottonwood trees. They are tall and strong. They stand with other trees. Mom and Dad are always happy to see Eric play. They want Eric to have fun before the cold winter comes when everything sleeps. Cottonwood trees are happy to watch their children play. Eric’s parents know they will have more children next year.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ronnie Paquin’s imaginative tale invites young readers and listeners to follow along as Eric, stuck to a car driving miles away, finds the courage to be brave, stay true to himself, and, with the help of some others, find a way back home.
“Eric the Leaf” is a fun read for any child who needs a little help handling a new and scary situation.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Eric the Leaf” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Paquin writes, “Eric’s parents are cottonwood trees. They are tall and strong. They stand with other trees. Mom and Dad are always happy to see Eric play. They want Eric to have fun before the cold winter comes when everything sleeps. Cottonwood trees are happy to watch their children play. Eric’s parents know they will have more children next year.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ronnie Paquin’s imaginative tale invites young readers and listeners to follow along as Eric, stuck to a car driving miles away, finds the courage to be brave, stay true to himself, and, with the help of some others, find a way back home.
“Eric the Leaf” is a fun read for any child who needs a little help handling a new and scary situation.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Eric the Leaf” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories