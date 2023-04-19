Author Robin Miller’s New Book, "Shimmering Meadow Ranch," Follows the Story of the Sawyer Family Through Their Struggles & Triumphs While Operating Their Dream Ranch
Recent release “Shimmering Meadow Ranch: The Sawyer Family,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Robin Miller, is a compelling and emotional story that centers around the lives of Joe and Abigail Sawyer, two young newlyweds who set out to accomplish creating a successful ranch and starting their very own family.
Pine Grove, PA, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robin Miller, who resides in the mountains of central Pennsylvania with her extremely supportive husband, has completed her new book, “Shimmering Meadow Ranch: The Sawyer Family”: a riveting and heartfelt story of one couple’s dreams to open their own ranch and start their own family together.
“Joe and Abigail Sawyer married at a young age,” writes Miller. “They purchased land north of the Grizzlies Eye Mountain and south of the Grizzlies Back Falls with money they inherited, and turned a rundown old barn found hidden among tall brush, weeds and trees into a home. With a handful of good stock beef cattle and four horses. The land became known as Shimmering Meadow Ranch where Joe and Abigail started a family. Life flies by quickly when dreams are fulfilled and life is going just the way they planned, or so they thought.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Robin Miller’s stirring tale takes inspiration from the author’s own experiences and her family’s captivating and fulfilling history, from her great-grandparents' dairy farm, to riding horses with her grandfather, a well-known blacksmith and avid horse rider. Expertly paced and poignant, this character-driven story is sure to take readers on an unforgettable ride that will stay with them long after its satisfying conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Shimmering Meadow Ranch: The Sawyer Family” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
