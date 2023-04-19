Author Robin Miller’s New Book, "Shimmering Meadow Ranch," Follows the Story of the Sawyer Family Through Their Struggles & Triumphs While Operating Their Dream Ranch

Recent release “Shimmering Meadow Ranch: The Sawyer Family,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Robin Miller, is a compelling and emotional story that centers around the lives of Joe and Abigail Sawyer, two young newlyweds who set out to accomplish creating a successful ranch and starting their very own family.