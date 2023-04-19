Saleh Ali as-Subayil’s New Book, “Truly and Falsely Jesus in the Bible,” is an Enlightening Analysis of the Conflicting Portrayals of Jesus in the New Testament

Recent release “Truly and Falsely Jesus in the Bible,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Saleh Ali as-Subayil, is a study of the two different images of Jesus found in the Bible. Saleh Ali as-Subayil explores the variations between the two and teaches readers how to make the distinction between Truly Jesus and Falsely Jesus.