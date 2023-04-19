Saleh Ali as-Subayil’s New Book, “Truly and Falsely Jesus in the Bible,” is an Enlightening Analysis of the Conflicting Portrayals of Jesus in the New Testament
Recent release “Truly and Falsely Jesus in the Bible,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Saleh Ali as-Subayil, is a study of the two different images of Jesus found in the Bible. Saleh Ali as-Subayil explores the variations between the two and teaches readers how to make the distinction between Truly Jesus and Falsely Jesus.
New York, NY, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Saleh Ali as-Subayil, an author deeply interested in encouraging interfaith dialogue, has completed his new book, “Truly and Falsely Jesus in the Bible”: a gripping and informative dissection of Jesus’ contrasting characterization in the New Testament.
“Jesus Christ is a unique being because of his miraculous birth, his ascension, and the Second Coming,” says author Saleh Ali as-Subayil. “Therefore, significant disputes have emerged regarding his reality and mission. The Bible itself contains two opposing images of Jesus, their parts have been scattered into the chapters of the books of the New Testament. Certainly, these two opposing images of Jesus cannot, of course, both be concurrently authentic at the same time. But one must be for Truly Jesus, and the other one is for Falsely Jesus.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Saleh Ali as-Subayil’s broadening tale assembles the contradictory images of Jesus scattered throughout the Bible and highlights them as two wholes. The author intelligently examines the distinct portrayals of Jesus, analyzes their differences, and ponders the question of why Falsely Jesus appears. Saleh Ali as-Subayil guides readers to explore the Jesus within their heart and conclude whether he is the true or false one.
Disputes about the opposing images of Jesus, along with the question of his existence, will prevail until his Second Coming. When Truly Jesus is manifested, Falsely Jesus will be destroyed. But in the meantime, it can be challenging to differentiate the two. It is the goal of the author to provide clarity regarding the one true formula of salvation and the ability to distinguish between the two readings of Jesus as presented in the Bible.
Readers who wish to experience this enriching work can purchase “Truly and Falsely Jesus in the Bible” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
