Author Ali Upton’s New Book, "Raggsie Goes to Heaven," Centers Around a Lovable Dog Names Raggsie Who Makes Her Final Adventure Towards Heaven After a Well-Lived Life
Recent release “Raggsie Goes to Heaven,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ali Upton, is an engaging story that follows a dog named Raggsie who crosses over to Heaven after years of fun spent with her mother. Upon her arrival to Heaven, Raggsie is introduced to an angel and reunited with all her other dog friends and discovers that her new life truly is paradise.
Danbury, CT, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ali Upton, a retired NYC special education teacher who created and authored the monthly newsletter, “Headstrong,” for the NYS Brain Injury Association for over twenty years, has completed her new book, “Raggsie Goes to Heaven”: a delightful tale that follows a dog named Raggsie who, after many years of adventures with her mom, goes to a place full of joy where she is no longer in any pain.
“When my precious pup passed away after eighteen years, children in the neighborhood would ask, ‘Where is Raggsie?,’” shares Upton. “I thought writing ‘Raggsie Goes to Heaven’ would not only answer that question but also ease the hearts of anyone who has ever had to say goodbye to a pet.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ali Upton’s charming tale is a beautiful and heartfelt story that will help parents and guardians alike connect with young readers and help them to understand what happens when one says goodbye to a beloved pet.
Readers who wish to experience this touching work can purchase “Raggsie Goes to Heaven” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“When my precious pup passed away after eighteen years, children in the neighborhood would ask, ‘Where is Raggsie?,’” shares Upton. “I thought writing ‘Raggsie Goes to Heaven’ would not only answer that question but also ease the hearts of anyone who has ever had to say goodbye to a pet.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ali Upton’s charming tale is a beautiful and heartfelt story that will help parents and guardians alike connect with young readers and help them to understand what happens when one says goodbye to a beloved pet.
Readers who wish to experience this touching work can purchase “Raggsie Goes to Heaven” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories