Author Ali Upton’s New Book, "Raggsie Goes to Heaven," Centers Around a Lovable Dog Names Raggsie Who Makes Her Final Adventure Towards Heaven After a Well-Lived Life

Recent release “Raggsie Goes to Heaven,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ali Upton, is an engaging story that follows a dog named Raggsie who crosses over to Heaven after years of fun spent with her mother. Upon her arrival to Heaven, Raggsie is introduced to an angel and reunited with all her other dog friends and discovers that her new life truly is paradise.