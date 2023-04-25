FusionInvoice 2023-2.2 is Available for Download
FusionInvoice are excited to announce the release of FusionInvoice 2023-2.2, packed with many new features and improvements to help streamline your invoicing and billing process.
La Crosse, MN, April 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- One of the new features is the User Profile settings view, available for all users, which allows for changing color scheme, password, and more.
The UI has also been improved for Child Accounts and Invoices Paid By, and new filters have been added to the Invoices by Client report and the Client Statement report. You can now filter by Tags in the Payments Collected report, and there is a new option to show Invoice Detail on the Invoices by Client report.
The Recently Viewed list has also been updated to only include View in the clickable link for client records.
Additionally, a new System Setting for Default Client Type (Lead, Prospect, Customer, etc.) has been added, and the Dashboards tab has been moved to two new menu items to improve the distinction between a user-specific dashboard and the system default dashboard. The ability to edit invoices in Sent status and invoices that have been paid is now available with new system settings.
The Time Tracking Add-on has been significantly improved and also includes new features such as Preset Tasks and floating timers widgets that will stay at the bottom and on top of all other modules.
For the full list of features and improvements, please see our release notes. Upgrade documentation can be at FusionInvoice.com and the upgrade files can be found in your fusioninvoice.com account.
