Sharon Byerly’s New Book, "Jesus in Every Book of the Bible," is a Fascinating Examination of Scripture That Identifies and Analyzes Every Appearance of Jesus
Recent release “Jesus in Every Book of the Bible,” from Covenant Books author Sharon Byerly, is a thought-provoking guide to recognizing any and all references to Jesus in the Bible. He is present throughout Scripture, especially in the New Testament, and Byerly skillfully breaks down the impact of His presence.
Taylor, TX, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sharon Byerly, a Sunday school teacher and a graduate of Bible Study Fellowship International, has completed her new book, “Jesus in Every Book of the Bible”: an intriguing and enlightening faith based read that studies Jesus throughout Scripture.
Byerly writes, “In ‘Jesus in Every Book of the Bible,’ Jesus wants us to search for Him as He Himself said to His disciples after His resurrection. So starting with Genesis, work through His Word like Jesus began with Moses and taught all the Scripture about Himself.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sharon Byerly’s new book is an expert analysis of every reference to Jesus made in the Bible and the meaning behind His appearances. Byerly believes that Jesus loves for His followers to look for Him within the Holy Word. She leads readers on a journey of search and discovery throughout Scripture in the hopes of bringing them closer to Him.
Sharon Byerly acknowledges that her extraordinary writing ability is a gift from God, and she uses her gift to glorify Him. As a former discussion leader at Bible Study Fellowship International, she is adept at making the Word of God more accessible and comprehensible for His people. Byerly invites readers to “read, study, dig deep, ponder, and ask Him for wisdom” within the enriching pages of “Jesus in Every Book of the Bible.”
Readers can purchase “Jesus in Every Book of the Bible” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Byerly writes, “In ‘Jesus in Every Book of the Bible,’ Jesus wants us to search for Him as He Himself said to His disciples after His resurrection. So starting with Genesis, work through His Word like Jesus began with Moses and taught all the Scripture about Himself.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sharon Byerly’s new book is an expert analysis of every reference to Jesus made in the Bible and the meaning behind His appearances. Byerly believes that Jesus loves for His followers to look for Him within the Holy Word. She leads readers on a journey of search and discovery throughout Scripture in the hopes of bringing them closer to Him.
Sharon Byerly acknowledges that her extraordinary writing ability is a gift from God, and she uses her gift to glorify Him. As a former discussion leader at Bible Study Fellowship International, she is adept at making the Word of God more accessible and comprehensible for His people. Byerly invites readers to “read, study, dig deep, ponder, and ask Him for wisdom” within the enriching pages of “Jesus in Every Book of the Bible.”
Readers can purchase “Jesus in Every Book of the Bible” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories