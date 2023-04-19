Ralph Ronald Crawford’s New Book, "Twisted Tales: Growing Up and Old in the Mountains of Montana," is a Witty Collection of Stories from the Author’s Outdoorsy Upbringing

Recent release “Twisted Tales: Growing Up and Old in the Mountains of Montana,” from Covenant Books author Ralph Ronald Crawford, is an homage to the wonders of nature, specifically the great outdoors surrounding the author’s hometown of Helena, Montana. Coming of age around a colorful collection of mountain folk, Crawford has a plethora of stories to tell.