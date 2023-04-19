Author Frank Nadell’s New Book, "One Loaf of Bread," is the Fascinating Story of a Young German Immigrant's Life in America and His Path to Overcoming Life's Challenges

Recent release “One Loaf of Bread,” from Page Publishing author Frank Nadell, follows the author through his adolescence as a German citizen during World War II, his family's immigration to America, and his eventual settling in Chicago. Despite the struggles and setbacks that he faced, Nadell reveals how his determination and spirit kept him going to eventually become a successful restaurateur.