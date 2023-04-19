Author Karon Curtis’s New Book, "To Find the Truth," Centers Around a Young Man Who Wants Nothing More Than the Truth After an Accident Leaves Him with Numerous Questions
Recent release “To Find the Truth,” from Page Publishing author Karon Curtis, is an exhilarating story that follows one young man on his quest to discover who was behind the terrible accident that nearly took his life. Only able to trust his friend Tiffany, Payton soon receives a visit from a woman connected to his attacker, discovering a startling truth that changes things for him forever.
Suffolk, VA, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Karon Curtis, who developed a love of reading instilled in her by her mother at a young age, has completed her new book, “To Find the Truth”: the thrilling sequel to the author’s novel, “Mama’s Deadly Secret,” which follows a young man named Payton on the search for the truth behind his accident that left him with missing memories, only to be met with secrecy and lies.
Born and raised in the small town of Bayonne, New Jersey, upon graduating high school Karon began an exciting career with Military Sealift Command. Eager to work and learn at the same time, she decided to attend evening classes at Jersey City State College, where she graduated in 1992, earning her Bachelor of Science degree in business.
Curtis shares, “Unable to remember the details that led up to the accident, Payton had more questions than answers and leaned on his family for information. His family refused to talk to him about the accident, and he began to feel helpless. Payton turned to Tiffany, the only person that had been there for him through the whole ordeal.
“Despite the stress from the accident and tension building up at home, Payton found comfort in Tiffany and shared his feelings with her. They spend a lot of time together, and subsequently their relationship begins to flourish. But their relationship is soon put to the test. His ex-girlfriend won’t leave him alone, a chance encounter with Detective Casey sheds light on the accident, and a call from an old friend sparks his curiosity.
“Later, Payton becomes curious about the accident and wants to know the truth. As he begins his search to find the truth, he meets a stranger with ties to the man that nearly killed him, and what the stranger tells him will blow his mother’s secret wide open.”
Published by Page Publishing, Karon Curtis’s riveting tale will leave readers in suspense as they follow Payton on his journey to find out the truth, no matter how devastating it may be. With enemies lurking around every corner, Payton will be forced to rely on the only person he can truly trust, but in the end, will that be enough for him? Expertly paced and poignant, this character-driven tale will keep readers spellbound and on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “To Find the Truth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born and raised in the small town of Bayonne, New Jersey, upon graduating high school Karon began an exciting career with Military Sealift Command. Eager to work and learn at the same time, she decided to attend evening classes at Jersey City State College, where she graduated in 1992, earning her Bachelor of Science degree in business.
Curtis shares, “Unable to remember the details that led up to the accident, Payton had more questions than answers and leaned on his family for information. His family refused to talk to him about the accident, and he began to feel helpless. Payton turned to Tiffany, the only person that had been there for him through the whole ordeal.
“Despite the stress from the accident and tension building up at home, Payton found comfort in Tiffany and shared his feelings with her. They spend a lot of time together, and subsequently their relationship begins to flourish. But their relationship is soon put to the test. His ex-girlfriend won’t leave him alone, a chance encounter with Detective Casey sheds light on the accident, and a call from an old friend sparks his curiosity.
“Later, Payton becomes curious about the accident and wants to know the truth. As he begins his search to find the truth, he meets a stranger with ties to the man that nearly killed him, and what the stranger tells him will blow his mother’s secret wide open.”
Published by Page Publishing, Karon Curtis’s riveting tale will leave readers in suspense as they follow Payton on his journey to find out the truth, no matter how devastating it may be. With enemies lurking around every corner, Payton will be forced to rely on the only person he can truly trust, but in the end, will that be enough for him? Expertly paced and poignant, this character-driven tale will keep readers spellbound and on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “To Find the Truth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories