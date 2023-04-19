Author Karon Curtis’s New Book, "To Find the Truth," Centers Around a Young Man Who Wants Nothing More Than the Truth After an Accident Leaves Him with Numerous Questions

Recent release “To Find the Truth,” from Page Publishing author Karon Curtis, is an exhilarating story that follows one young man on his quest to discover who was behind the terrible accident that nearly took his life. Only able to trust his friend Tiffany, Payton soon receives a visit from a woman connected to his attacker, discovering a startling truth that changes things for him forever.