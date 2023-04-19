Author Swami Guru Devanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj’s Book, “Born to Win,” is an Insightful Tool for Readers Seeking to Overcome Their Life's Challenges to be Happy

Recent release “Born to Win,” from Page Publishing author Swami Guru Devanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj, is a compelling read exploring the incredible power of Mantra Yoga Meditation, and its uses to take charge of one's path in life. Drawing on his incredible years of study and leadership, Swami Guru Devanand presents a complete guide to help readers learn how to succeed no matter their struggles.