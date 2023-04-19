Author Swami Guru Devanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj’s Book, “Born to Win,” is an Insightful Tool for Readers Seeking to Overcome Their Life's Challenges to be Happy
Recent release “Born to Win,” from Page Publishing author Swami Guru Devanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj, is a compelling read exploring the incredible power of Mantra Yoga Meditation, and its uses to take charge of one's path in life. Drawing on his incredible years of study and leadership, Swami Guru Devanand presents a complete guide to help readers learn how to succeed no matter their struggles.
New York, NY, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Swami Guru Devanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj’s book, “Born to Win”: a profound discussion of how readers can take control of their lives and train their minds, and bodies to realize the soul through the Mantra Yoga Meditation technique.
Swami Guru Devanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj is a spiritual master of the ascetic order of Shankara in India who studied in the Himalayan mountains under the great spiritual masters Mauna Swami (the Swami of Silence) and Swami Shantanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj (the Shankaracharya of Jyotir Math). Swami Guru Devanand teaches the Mantra Yoga Meditation philosophy, which is the key to self-discovery and achieving true peace and happiness. He dedicated his life to serving humanity, with the mission of achieving world peace through individual peace by practicing Mantra Yoga Meditation. Swami Guru Devanand disseminated this ancient philosophy throughout the entire world, underscoring the importance of peace, love, harmony, truth, and union.
“You cannot buy peace of mind at a pharmacy,” writes Swami Guru Devanand. “Try to always keep a clean conscience so that you can always look into the eyes of others. Make an effort to think positively. Learn to control the quality and quantity of your thoughts. This is very important if you want to be happy. Your mind is not meant to be destroyed with drugs, vices, and negative thoughts. Your mind is meant to be disciplined, developed, and educated. If there is no inner peace, there is no world peace. The Mantra Yoga Meditation technique is an essential discipline you can use to strengthen, purify, and train your mind. Without control of the mind, there is no success.”
Published by Page Publishing, Swami Guru Devanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj’s inspiring writings will help to lead readers on the path to enlightenment and encourage personal growth and healing through a method of yoga proven to activate and engage one’s mind. Through “Born to Win,” readers will discover the incredible truth that all humans are meant to find success and happiness, even when faced with the most difficult challenges of life.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Born to Win” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
