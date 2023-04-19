Author Kathy Spencer, Ed.D. and Lesley Eason, Ed.D.’s New Book, “Leading the Calling,” Explores the Need for Reflective Leadership Within the Education Field

Recent release “Leading the Calling: Reflections on Lessons Learned and Those Yet to Be,” from Page Publishing author Kathy Spencer, Ed.D. and Lesley Eason, Ed.D., is a collection of stories from both authors' lifelong careers as educators, and the invaluable lessons they've learned along the way pertaining to effective leadership in the realm of education.