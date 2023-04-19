Author Kathy Spencer, Ed.D. and Lesley Eason, Ed.D.’s New Book, “Leading the Calling,” Explores the Need for Reflective Leadership Within the Education Field
Recent release “Leading the Calling: Reflections on Lessons Learned and Those Yet to Be,” from Page Publishing author Kathy Spencer, Ed.D. and Lesley Eason, Ed.D., is a collection of stories from both authors' lifelong careers as educators, and the invaluable lessons they've learned along the way pertaining to effective leadership in the realm of education.
Sneads Ferry, NC, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kathy Spencer, Ed.D. and Lesley Eason, Ed.D., outstanding and awarded educators, have completed their new book, “Leading the Calling: Reflections on Lessons Learned and Those Yet to Be”: a series of reflections and experiences from both authors' careers to help drive educators to become more effective leaders for success and achievement.
Dr. Kathy Spencer serves as an educational consultant and coach for schools and districts across the country. She has served as superintendent for one of the fifteen largest systems in North Carolina, moving from teacher to superintendent during her thirty-year career. She received her doctorate in educational leadership from East Carolina University, where she currently serves aspiring principals and superintendents. She is also active as a leadership curriculum developer, reviewer, and facilitator for various state and national groups.
Dr. Lesley Eason currently serves as a consultant and coach for Franklin Covey Education after retiring with thirty years of service as a public educator. She served as a secondary English and history teacher, middle school assistant principal and principal, high school principal, assistant superintendent, and as the associate superintendent for Instructional Services and Continuous Improvement. After numerous opportunities to present at conferences, Dr. Eason has found her voice specifically around the importance of leadership for all education stakeholders and was awarded the AdvancED Leading by Example Designation.
Spencer and Eason share, “Educators are naturally viewed as reflective practitioners, with time to think, ponder, vision, and design being key to the art and craft of the role itself. This is especially true of educational leaders—teachers, facilitators, administrators, and superintendents. We know that we lead more effectively when practicing deep reflection, demonstrating the desire to take action in order to serve others while honoring the greatness that exists in so many of our learning environments.
“With deep reflection and action comes a lot of emotion, a lot of conversations, a lot of missteps, and a lot of accomplishments. It is these experiences that dictate the ultimate need to capture lessons learned. One must understand that the lessons can provide a platform to assist one another in reaching higher, addressing new challenges confidently, persevering through extreme adversity, and exploring opportunities never considered before as we all answer our own calling.
“We consider the need for reflection by leaders as necessary to honor the past and to build a pathway to future success. We find ourselves in unprecedented times in the world of educational leadership, yet recognize that the principles and foundational pieces that have been a part of our work remain constant. Embracing reflection allows us to honor the past, while best serving in the unknown, tumultuous and exciting future. It creates the opportunity to unload and process our experiences while learning from one another. We must provide a space that inspires others to engage in this during their leadership experiences. This is the basis for our story.”
Published by Page Publishing, Drs. Kathy Spencer and Lesley Eason’s newest publication provides the foundation for ongoing professional growth as their narratives focus on specific actionable characteristics, which are based on reflections of lessons they’ve learned along their own way. Through their writings, Drs. Spencer and Eason aim to inspire other lifelong educators to understand leadership in its truest form.
Readers who wish to experience this practitioner focused body of work can purchase "Leading the Calling: Reflections on Lessons Learned and Those Yet to Be" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
