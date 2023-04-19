Author Mark Kash’s New Book, “The Tale of How Grandpa Lost His Tail,” Follows a Young Mouse Who Meets the Girl of His Dreams & Must Risk His Life to Avoid a Catastrophe

Recent release “The Mice at Amsterdam Centraal Station: The Tale of How Grandpa Lost His Tail,” from Page Publishing author Mark Kash, is an exhilarating story centered around a grandfather mouse named Henri, who sits down to tell his grandson the story of how he and his grandmother met and the riveting adventure of how he lost his tale while saving the day working on the railroad.