Author Mark Kash’s New Book, “The Tale of How Grandpa Lost His Tail,” Follows a Young Mouse Who Meets the Girl of His Dreams & Must Risk His Life to Avoid a Catastrophe
Recent release “The Mice at Amsterdam Centraal Station: The Tale of How Grandpa Lost His Tail,” from Page Publishing author Mark Kash, is an exhilarating story centered around a grandfather mouse named Henri, who sits down to tell his grandson the story of how he and his grandmother met and the riveting adventure of how he lost his tale while saving the day working on the railroad.
Derby, KS, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mark Kash, who loves to find humor in the most unlikely of places and moments, has completed his new book, “The Mice at Amsterdam Centraal Station: The Tale of How Grandpa Lost His Tail”: a gripping tale of a grandfather reliving an exciting adventure undertaken while still working on the railway in his youth.
“After Clovis saves the day, Grandpa is eager to relive his own former glory days as the hero of Amsterdam’s Centraal Station…to anyone willing to listen,” writes Kash. “Before he was known as Grandpa, Henri was a young mouse just starting out with the railway. What started out as an exciting tale of heroism, Henri reflects back on his youth and his fateful meeting with the love of his life, Marion. Along the way, he realizes there is more to the story than even he remembered. From his own days working for the Amsterdam Centraal Railway, to his whirlwind romance with the mouse of his dreams and concluding with the moment Henri saved the lives of dozens of people on the railway, Grandpa weaves a tale that is at once, both wry and filled with sorrow, as only he can.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mark Kash’s exhilarating story is an emotional journey that will have readers on the edge of their seats as Henri’s leaps into action when certain disaster arises. Expertly paced and both heartwarming and suspenseful, readers of all ages will experience a captivating thrill ride they are sure to want to revisit over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Mice at Amsterdam Centraal Station: The Tale of How Grandpa Lost His Tail” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“After Clovis saves the day, Grandpa is eager to relive his own former glory days as the hero of Amsterdam’s Centraal Station…to anyone willing to listen,” writes Kash. “Before he was known as Grandpa, Henri was a young mouse just starting out with the railway. What started out as an exciting tale of heroism, Henri reflects back on his youth and his fateful meeting with the love of his life, Marion. Along the way, he realizes there is more to the story than even he remembered. From his own days working for the Amsterdam Centraal Railway, to his whirlwind romance with the mouse of his dreams and concluding with the moment Henri saved the lives of dozens of people on the railway, Grandpa weaves a tale that is at once, both wry and filled with sorrow, as only he can.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mark Kash’s exhilarating story is an emotional journey that will have readers on the edge of their seats as Henri’s leaps into action when certain disaster arises. Expertly paced and both heartwarming and suspenseful, readers of all ages will experience a captivating thrill ride they are sure to want to revisit over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Mice at Amsterdam Centraal Station: The Tale of How Grandpa Lost His Tail” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories