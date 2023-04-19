Author Mark Coats’s New Book, "Deterring Wolves and Other Predators," Helps Readers Become Aware of the Possibility of Predatory Pressures
Recent release “Deterring Wolves and Other Predators: A Rancher’s Guide to Pro-Active Stewardship,” from Page Publishing author Mark Coats, is about installing routinely practiced proactive methods, rather than waiting to perform an occasional reactionary response.
Dorris, CA, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mark L Coats, a lifelong rancher born in 1959, has completed his new book, “Deterring Wolves and Other Predators: A Rancher’s Guide to Pro-Active Stewardship”: an informative work that encourages readers to acknowledge the possible threats around them and prepare.
Although author Mark Coats wasn’t raised on a multigenerational ranch because his father left that ranch to fight in World War II and upon his return was discharged to San Diego, California. Mark’s father fell in love with California and its climate and spent the rest of his life here.
His father never lost the desire of being involved in agricultural endeavors and passed that love on to Mark. Although a modest five-acre ranchette, it afforded Mark many opportunities. At an early age, Mark was raising and selling pigs and sheep, as well as training and trading a few horses.
Mark’s first ranching job at the age of thirteen was helping out at a purebred Charolais Ranch in Manteca, California. His obligations were tending a string of show cattle, as well as helping with general ranch work, which included almonds. His second job was in Clovis, California. It was for another purebred outfit. The breed, though, happened to be Brahman. Mark’s first cow owned was at the age of fifteen, and that cow was a registered Brahman.
The list of ranches Mark worked for continued, encompassing a lot of countries throughout the West. They included California, Nevada, and Oregon. Those experiences were on public lands or large ranches and from the back of a horse.
Mark’s first ranch management job was at the age of twenty-one. It was the same year that he married his high school sweetheart. Their combined efforts have kept them active in the ranching business to this day.
In 2004, they purchased a ranch in Dorris, California, and left Oakdale, California, where they had made their home for nineteen years.
In 2011, the wolf passed through their ranch. Being active in the local Cattlemen’s Association, as well as other community boards and advisory positions, Mark sought solutions to keep his ranching operation viable.
In 2015, Mark received a grant from the USFWS for writing a paper and producing a DVD for his deterring efforts of predator awareness. He has been published in quite a few newspapers and magazines, interviewed on the radio, and was asked to speak at different events. In 2016, he started a website, www.rancherpredatorawareness.com. The efforts of sharing these experiences and techniques are to inform the public that proactive stewardship may not fit into everyone’s program, but it is an effective method in mitigating the risk of predator versus livestock encounters.
Mark writes, “Although many deterrents engage the predators, that in itself is their drawback—by repeatedly engaging you risk desensitizing the predators. It’s not much different from working with a young colt. The more time you spend with the colt, the more comfortable the colt becomes. The more contact the predators receive, the more comfortable they become.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mark Coats’s useful work offers helpful information to help readers understand and prepare for the threats around them.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Deterring Wolves and Other Predators: A Rancher’s Guide to Pro-Active Stewardship” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
