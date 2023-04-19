Author Mark Coats’s New Book, "Deterring Wolves and Other Predators," Helps Readers Become Aware of the Possibility of Predatory Pressures

Recent release “Deterring Wolves and Other Predators: A Rancher’s Guide to Pro-Active Stewardship,” from Page Publishing author Mark Coats, is about installing routinely practiced proactive methods, rather than waiting to perform an occasional reactionary response.