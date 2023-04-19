Author Zbigniew Marian Haszlakiewicz’s Book, “Madness of The XX Century: A Testimony,” Recounts the Horrors, the Degradation, and Despair in WW II Concentration Camps

Recent release “Madness of The XX Century: A Testimony,” from Page Publishing author Zbigniew Marian Haszlakiewicz, is a first-person account of a young Pole's survival at the hands of the brutal Nazi Gestapo and his subsequent two years in Nazi concentration camps.