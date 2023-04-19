Author W.L. Harrison’s Mew Book, “Abduction in the Valley,” is a Fun and Light Story with Suspense and Flirtatious Romance About a Man Who Witnesses an Abduction

Recent release “Abduction in the Valley,” from Page Publishing author W.L. Harrison, is the story of Jeff, a young man with a job that offers little or no prospects for advancement. As Jeff seeks to grow in life, he witnesses the abduction of a high-ranking national official and grows his relationship with Suzanne, the woman he tries to woo.