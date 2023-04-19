Author W.L. Harrison’s Mew Book, “Abduction in the Valley,” is a Fun and Light Story with Suspense and Flirtatious Romance About a Man Who Witnesses an Abduction
Recent release “Abduction in the Valley,” from Page Publishing author W.L. Harrison, is the story of Jeff, a young man with a job that offers little or no prospects for advancement. As Jeff seeks to grow in life, he witnesses the abduction of a high-ranking national official and grows his relationship with Suzanne, the woman he tries to woo.
Phoenix, AZ, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- W.L. Harrison, who was born in Waxahachie, Texas, and raised in Ellis County, has completed his new book, “Abduction in the Valley”: a thrilling novel that follows Jeff as he becomes more infatuated with a young lady and his desire for a better level of financial stability becomes paramount.
Jeff meeting with Suzanne on a warm Friday afternoon for drinks sets off a journey of fun and adventure. The Red Cactus sports bar, a regular hangout for Jeff, becomes a weekly Friday afternoon rendezvous for him and Suzanne to plan weekend activities. These plans and events that lay ahead will take them through some experiences that will have a profound effect on their ultimate relationship.
Jeff witnesses the abduction of a high-ranking national official and becomes devoted to helping the man. Being totally out of his league, he will need plenty of help. Jeff and Suzanne are an item and grow closer as events unfold. Capturing Suzanne’s heart will require a devoted and slightly magical effort.
Author W.L. Harrison is a sharecropper’s son. He attended college in Lubbock, Texas, married in 1968, and was blessed with a marvelous daughter in 1976. He worked in the architectural and structural engineering fields in Dallas, Houston, and Austin. He moved to the Valley of the Sun in 2010 and continues to draw residential construction plans and remodels for anyone as a favor. This is his first novel.
Author W.L. Harrison writes, “It was Friday, and the workweek was over. I was happy to be on the way to my usual end-of-the-week hangout. Dropping in for a couple of beers before leaving for home was my regular routine. A stop on Fridays was a great way to start the weekend and a chance to talk about something other than work. Everyone was friendly, and both of the pretty young servers provided a little fun for everyone.”
Published by Page Publishing, W.L. Harrison’s mesmerizing tale unfolds as an abduction in the Valley becomes the catalyst that leads to a direct path opening for Jeff’s ultimate plan.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “Abduction in the Valley” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
