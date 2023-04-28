CC3 Solutions Donates iPads to The Little Bit Foundation
CC3 Solutions has made its first donation of the “SUCCE3D with CC3” giveback program, donating refurbished iPads to The Little Bit Foundation. The St. Louis nonprofit works to remove barriers limiting access to adequate education for impoverished children. By utilizing partnerships and programs, the nonprofit aims to empower students to achieve their academic goals and to be dreamers aspiring for a successful future.
"We are very grateful for this donation from CC3 Solutions, which will help meet essential technology needs," says The Little Bit Foundation CEO Miranda Walker Jones.
"As a nonprofit serving 14,000 students in 48 school communities across the region, it's essential that we work as efficiently as possible, and automation helps us do that.”
The nonprofit plans on using the iPads to help support its various school programs and functions, including, but not limited to:
· Submitting individual student orders for essential items
· Tracking data on families that come through the in-school markets
· Collecting information for students at the college and career fairs
Little Bit uses its whole-child model, a service delivery model, to achieve its mission.
The model is embedded in school communities, coordinating the nonprofit’s programs and partnerships that fulfill the whole child's needs by implementing one-on-one interaction for each student.
Established in 2001, Little Bit has impacted 40,000 students, guided by its vision to ensure that every under-served student receives their high school diploma and goes on to fulfill their dreams.
ABOUT CC3 Solutions, LLC
CC3 Solutions, LLC is a single-source solutions provider that sources and implements telecommunication services for businesses. The team at CC3 Solutions provides a seamless customer experience and delivers a broad array of services, including but not limited to mobility, network, security, sourcing, and warehousing solutions.
