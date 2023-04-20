Sarah Plott’s Newly Released "Swing, Batta Batta, Swing!" is a Heartwarming Story of Staying True to One’s Passions and Overcoming Doubt
“Swing, Batta Batta, Swing!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sarah Plott, is an enjoyable juvenile fiction that examines key life lessons on determination and facing one’s limits as a young boy finds himself uncertain of what to do when cut from his baseball team.
Smithville, MO, April 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Swing, Batta Batta, Swing!”: an encouraging narrative that offers a heartfelt message of empowerment and positivity. “Swing, Batta Batta, Swing!” is the creation of published author Sarah Plott, a dedicated wife and proud mother of two who resides in Missouri.
Plott shares, “Baseball is life for Colton. Number seven was his lucky number. Hot summer nights and endless amounts of sunflower seeds in the dugout were the only ways Colton wanted to spend any of his free time. The weight of the bat gripped between his fingers, his hand in his glove, and the feel of the dirt were only a few things Colton loved about playing the game. He wanted to stay with his team, the Tornados, forever. He couldn’t imagine anything else—well, until he got cut. The moment Colton heard the news, he had wanted to give up on everything. He was in shock. Disbelief. He felt lost. He didn’t know what to do without baseball. Through an epic journey of self-discovery, overcoming obstacles, and learning what true failure is, Colton is faced with the difficult decision of what path he wants his future to take.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Plott’s new book provides parents, guardians, and educators with a helpful opening for aiding young readers in learning about key rules of life and sportsmanship.
Plott shares in celebration of her own son and in hope of aiding other young athletes in staying the course and putting their best efforts into their game of choice.
Consumers can purchase “Swing, Batta Batta, Swing!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Swing, Batta Batta, Swing!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
