Sarah Plott’s Newly Released "Swing, Batta Batta, Swing!" is a Heartwarming Story of Staying True to One’s Passions and Overcoming Doubt

“Swing, Batta Batta, Swing!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sarah Plott, is an enjoyable juvenile fiction that examines key life lessons on determination and facing one’s limits as a young boy finds himself uncertain of what to do when cut from his baseball team.