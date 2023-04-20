Douglas Nielsen’s Newly Released “God’s Hand on A Saved Sinner,” is a Thoughtful Look Back on the Ways in Which God Moved Within One Man’s Journey
“God’s Hand on A Saved Sinner,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Douglas Nielsen, is an encouraging message of God’s redemptive grace as Nielsen shares personal stories on life and faith.
Aberdeen, MS, April 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Hand on A Saved Sinner”: a powerful story of spiritual and personal discovery. “God’s Hand on A Saved Sinner” is the creation of published author Douglas Nielsen.
Nielsen shares, “I have written this book to show God’s hand on a saved sinner. As I have gotten older and looking back on some things in my life, I now see God’s hand. This is just a closer look back at some of the instances where God has stepped in and protected me.
“You will see the intervention of God when my life could have ended. I know that God has a plan for me. I do not know what it is, but God knows everything.
“I have also written this to show that God’s hand is on all. He will protect his people or give them the grace to endure through the situation they are in. I will also try to show that there is no one who is too filthy or too far from the saving grace of Jesus and the salvation they can have through him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Douglas Nielsen’s new book will challenge readers to a new level of understanding regarding God’s continued promise no matter how far one may have strayed.
Nielsen shares in hopes of aiding others in the pursuit of a strong bond with God and their spiritual needs.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Hand on A Saved Sinner” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Hand on A Saved Sinner,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
