Richard Vaughn’s Newly Released “SUYA’S Song: A Korean-American Love Story Novel” is a Fictionalized, Romantic Celebration of the Author’s Beloved Wife
“SUYA’S Song: A Korean-American Love Story Novel,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Richard Vaughn, is a compelling tale that draws from true-life events and paints a vibrant picture of a strong and caring woman who lived life to the fullest.
Mission Viejo, CA, April 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “SUYA’S Song: A Korean-American Love Story Novel”: an endearing love story that will tug at the heartstrings. “SUYA’S Song: A Korean-American Love Story Novel” is the creation of published author, Richard Vaughn, a proud father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who was born in Illinois in 1933 and moved to California in June 1944. He served in the Army from 1950 to 1953, with service in Japan and Korea. After forty years of full-time work, he retired in early 1995 from a domestic and international career in marketing and advertising research to pursue a long-time interest in fiction writing
Vaughn shares, “Born in 1930 in Manchuria to a Christian Korean family escaping Japan’s occupation of Korea, Suya lives as Japanese in World War II China, then the Communist Civil War and Korean War. She comes to America for college to earn a graduate degree in 1954. As the number two daughter of nine siblings, she intends to return home to help her mother care for the ailing father but confronts an arranged marriage she can’t accept for a shameful wartime secret. At college, she meets a US-Korea War veteran and, during a hectic year-long courtship, falls in love. It’s an unlikely match with Suya’s family history and him being a son of an oft-married mother. Despite personal, social, and faith challenges, it is a devoted fifty-year marriage with children, travel, and a vibrant partnership.
“In 2004, Suya is diagnosed with terminal Parkinson’s and progressive memory loss. Through parallel episodes of her marriage and eight years of caregiving, Suya’s Song relates her satin and steel personal saga of love and faith told with poignancy, courage, humor, and grace as a testament to an amazing life well-lived.
Appended after the novel are Suya’s written recollections of her childhood and family life in China and Korea that she completed just three months before a traumatic event that signaled the onset of her terminal ailment; it includes her heartfelt reminiscences of religious study with her mother and aunties and the genesis of her faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard Vaughn’s new book will delight the spirit as readers travel back to a unique time in history and watch an unexpected love story unfold.
Consumers can purchase “SUYA’S Song: A Korean-American Love Story Novel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “SUYA’S Song: A Korean-American Love Story Novel,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard Vaughn’s new book will delight the spirit as readers travel back to a unique time in history and watch an unexpected love story unfold.
