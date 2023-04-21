George R. Smith Jr.’s Newly Released "Tommy Turtle’s Birthday" is a Lighthearted Tale of Love and Family Connection During a Celebration
“Tommy Turtle’s Birthday,” from Christian Faith Publishing author George R. Smith Jr., is a charming story that centers on the excitement that comes along with a childhood birthday while imparting subtle reminders to take care of one’s body and practice good manners.
Bear, DE, April 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Tommy Turtle’s Birthday”: a delightful reading experience that can be enjoyed by the whole family. “Tommy Turtle’s Birthday” is the creation of published author, George R. Smith Jr.
Smith shares, “Tommy Turtle books are about the life of a young turtle named Tommy and his everyday adventures in life. I have tried to design a book easy to read for young children. In the books, I have tried to include basic hygiene and good manners. I hope you and your children or child enjoy these books. With the purchase of every book, there will be a donation made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, George R. Smith Jr.’s new book will delight and entertain as a sweet tale of birthday surprises unfolds.
Smith draws from fond childhood memories to share this warm and enjoyable narrative from the Tommy Turtle series.
Consumers can purchase “Tommy Turtle’s Birthday” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tommy Turtle’s Birthday,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Smith shares, “Tommy Turtle books are about the life of a young turtle named Tommy and his everyday adventures in life. I have tried to design a book easy to read for young children. In the books, I have tried to include basic hygiene and good manners. I hope you and your children or child enjoy these books. With the purchase of every book, there will be a donation made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, George R. Smith Jr.’s new book will delight and entertain as a sweet tale of birthday surprises unfolds.
Smith draws from fond childhood memories to share this warm and enjoyable narrative from the Tommy Turtle series.
Consumers can purchase “Tommy Turtle’s Birthday” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tommy Turtle’s Birthday,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories