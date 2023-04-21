Mark Peters’s Newly Released “The Cooking Manual: Demystifying the Cooking Process and over 80+ Great Recipes” is an Enjoyable Celebration of the Art of Cooking
“The Cooking Manual: Demystifying the Cooking Process and over 80+ Great Recipes,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark Peters, is an encouraging resource for anyone wanting to establish and expand upon the fundamentals of cooking.
Jeffersonville, IN, April 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Cooking Manual: Demystifying the Cooking Process and over 80+ Great Recipes”: a fresh and informative cooking resource. “The Cooking Manual: Demystifying the Cooking Process and over 80+ Great Recipes” is the creation of published author Mark Peters, an electrical engineer who spent twenty-seven years in the corporate world. Peters started his career as a systems project engineer. After a few years of project work, he was transferred to another division to manage a controls division company with approximately fifty employees and was the director of engineering. After 25 years with one company, he was hired away to another company as a VP of engineering. After three years, Peters left the corporate world to start his own controls company with an Italian partner. After twelve years of growth and nearly fifty employees worldwide, they sold the company and started a cutting-edge wireless company over his tenure. He has established over twenty patents. Today he’s retired and doing consulting, but enjoys playing guitar, reading, writing, photography, and cooking.
Peters shares, “'The Cooking Manual: Demystifying the Cooking Process and over 80+ Great Recipes' has everything you need to know about cooking indoors and outdoors. As an entrepreneur, I have traveled and eaten/dined all over the world, and I have been cooking and creating my own recipes for over forty years.
“I cover all the kitchen accessories—types of knives, mixers, processors, and many other useful gadgets—and how to use them, also outdoor grills, smokers, and pizza ovens. This book also contains wine tables and information on basic herbs and spices, how they are best used, and the different cuts of meats (from cow, pig, lamb, and poultry), including a section on cooking terms. I have also included pictures; I dislike cookbooks that don’t show you what the food should look like.
“In my book, I have also included eighty-plus of my recipes that I created for friends and family from scratch, using fresh ingredients. In the recipes I basically create meals with drink pairings as well. So enjoy!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Peters’s new book provides readers with a thorough exploration of the ins and outs of key kitchen accessories and cooking practices.
Peters shares in hopes of aiding others in their journey of discovering a passion for cooking delicious meals for themselves and others.
Consumers can purchase “The Cooking Manual: Demystifying the Cooking Process and over 80+ Great Recipes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Cooking Manual: Demystifying the Cooking Process and over 80+ Great Recipes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
