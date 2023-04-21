Conrad Martinez’s Newly Released "Genesis in Poetry" is a Creative Interpretation of Genesis That Brings Together God’s Word in Poetic Narrative
“Genesis in Poetry,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Conrad Martinez, is an enjoyable opportunity to experience the Book of Genesis in a new and engaging format that brings the impactful word of God to life through verse.
Moreno Valley, CA, April 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Genesis in Poetry”: a delightful resource for anyone seeking an alternative way to celebrate God’s creation. “Genesis in Poetry” is the creation of published author Conrad Martinez, who graduated from high school in 1979 and in that same year joined the United States Air Force where he served until 1986. He dedicated his life to the Lord Jesus Christ in 1981.
Martinez shares, “Genesis in Poetry is the whole book of Genesis of the Bible written in poetry form. I felt the need to use the art of poetry to better emphasize the flow in which one hopefully will better grasp the content of Genesis in the Bible. Furthermore, Genesis in Poetry uses Bible reference numbers similar to those in the Bible. My aim is to have people read the Bible daily with the art of poetry as a tool.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Conrad Martinez’s new book will entertain while examining God’s word in a fresh format certain to excite the spirit.
Consumers can purchase “Genesis in Poetry” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Genesis in Poetry,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Martinez shares, “Genesis in Poetry is the whole book of Genesis of the Bible written in poetry form. I felt the need to use the art of poetry to better emphasize the flow in which one hopefully will better grasp the content of Genesis in the Bible. Furthermore, Genesis in Poetry uses Bible reference numbers similar to those in the Bible. My aim is to have people read the Bible daily with the art of poetry as a tool.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Conrad Martinez’s new book will entertain while examining God’s word in a fresh format certain to excite the spirit.
Consumers can purchase “Genesis in Poetry” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Genesis in Poetry,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories