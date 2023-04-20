Peter Tassone’s New Book "Spiritual Life Impact: The Renewing of the Mind" is a Thought-Provoking Discussion to Retool One's Thinking of Their Relationship with the Lord
New York, NY, April 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Peter Tassone, a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a loving husband and father, has completed his most recent book, “Spiritual Life Impact: The Renewing of the Mind”: a poignant and captivating read designed for those who feel as if modern man-made denominations do not provide the necessary tools for one to live a life closer to God.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, in 1947, Tassone and his family moved to Arizona when he was five to be in a drier climate. Embracing a childhood of growing up in the desert, Tassone spent his time climbing the mountains, exploring the abandoned mine shafts, and imagining what life was like back in that day. At the top of a mountain, he could see everything, and sometimes thought he could even see God. After graduating high school, Tasson joined the Navy, and was a crew member on an aircraft that flew out over the ocean and tracked submarines during the Vietnam era. Following his Naval career, Tassone used his VA benefits to attend college and go into full-time ministry.
“The purpose of the mind is to create self,” writes Tassone. “The purpose of the renewed mind is to create self in the image and likeness of God in both form and function. The mind is not in the brain. The mind is born in darkness. It has to learn everything. The mind/spirit is a mirror image of the body/brain. A mind-body marriage.
“The mind answers the brain’s what, when, and where questions with the how, who, and most importantly, why answers. The mind is a prosecutorial tool, always seeking after the truth. The mind must have a reason for the behavior of the body. Trust is the movement of faith. Revelation is experiential knowledge imprinted within our being.”
Published by Fulton Books, Peter Tassone’s book is the culmination of ten years of writing and seeking a better understanding of how to help guide people in their questions about modern-day religions that so often fail their followers. Through his writings, Tassone hopes to renew the minds of his readers and impact their lives as nothing else ever has, with the power and essence of the life of Almighty God.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Spiritual Life Impact: The Renewing of the Mind” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
