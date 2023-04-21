Leroy Cooper’s New Book, “My Life, My Diary, My Poems, My Time to Share,” is a Gripping Collection of Poetry That Chronicles the Author’s True-Life Experiences

Recent release “My Life, My Diary, My Poems, My Time to Share,” from Page Publishing author Leroy Cooper, is an emotional exploration into the hardships and triumphs experienced by the poet. Drawn from personal tragedy, Cooper uses his gift for writing poetry as a way to heal himself and inspire readers.