Leroy Cooper’s New Book, “My Life, My Diary, My Poems, My Time to Share,” is a Gripping Collection of Poetry That Chronicles the Author’s True-Life Experiences
Recent release “My Life, My Diary, My Poems, My Time to Share,” from Page Publishing author Leroy Cooper, is an emotional exploration into the hardships and triumphs experienced by the poet. Drawn from personal tragedy, Cooper uses his gift for writing poetry as a way to heal himself and inspire readers.
New York, NY, April 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Leroy Cooper, an author living in sobriety and recovering from the traumas of his past, has completed his new book, “My Life, My Diary, My Poems, My Time to Share”: a revealing and inspiring look into Cooper’s journey.
“These words that I write / Are a diary of my life / Some are strong / Some are not / Some you might remember / While others forgot / True for the world to see / Way to kill my pain / It’s the only thing that keeps me free,” writes Cooper.
Published by Page Publishing, Leroy Cooper’s moving tale came to be following the author’s divorce from his wife. He began to write poetry as a way to cope with his emotions. Cooper’s mother found a piece of his writing, titled, “Twenty Clicks To The Wind,” and it moved her to tears. Encouraged by his mother’s support, Cooper wrote more and more poems, and his mother kept track of them all.
Cooper wrote about his life’s story, particularly his deep love for his son. Tragically, his strong bond with his son has worn away over the years. Cooper has now decided to bring his past back up through works of prose in order to encourage healing. He has eloquently turned his diary into a poignant collection of poetry so that he may share his story with readers.
Readers who wish to experience this touching work can purchase "My Life, My Diary, My Poems, My Time to Share" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
