Author Lisa Bethel-Young’s New Book, “It Only Hurts When I Cry,” is a Potent Memoir That Looks Back on the Author’s Tumultuous Upbringing and Offers Inspiration
Recent release “It Only Hurts When I Cry,” from Page Publishing author Lisa Bethel-Young, is a gripping personal memoir that details the author’s experience growing up in an abusive household.
Virginia Beach, VA, April 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lisa Bethel-Young has completed her new book, “It Only Hurts When I Cry”: an impactful memoir that shares the author’s journey overcoming a painful childhood.
Author Lisa Bethel-Young is a loving wife, mother, and sister. She is a friend to many. She has always been dedicated to the well-being of our youth. She has spent most of her life fostering youth. Lisa is also very passionate about her relationship with God. She has always shared a very special relationship with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She is also very passionate about writing and has credited writing as her escape mechanism when life became hard and overwhelming. Lisa also enjoys painting as well as arts and crafts, but mostly she is passionate about cooking. On any given day, you can find her in the kitchen, creating a beautiful dish to share with her family and friends.
Author Lisa Bethel-Young discusses how she chose the title for her memoir, sharing, “I chose the title, ‘It Only Hurts When I Cry,’ because when I was a child, and I was being physically beaten, or back then they would call it discipline, I refuse to cry. Because in my mind, if I cried, the pain would come, so I build an exterior wall around myself and refused to submit to the pain. Therein was where the title, ‘It Only Hurts When I Cry,’ came from. I know truly now that that was just a coping mechanism. That enabled me to survive emotionally, mentally, and physically. But for me, the words were just so powerful that I chose to title my first memoir about my tumultuous upbringing ‘It Only Hurts When I Cry’ by Lisa Bethel-Young.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lisa Bethel-Young’s powerful memoir offers inspiration and hope to readers who have been through similar situations.
