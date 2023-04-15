Angela Hunt, MSN, BSN, RN Named VIP for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Winston Salem, NC, April 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Angela Hunt, MSN, BSN, RN of Winston Salem, North Carolina has been named VIP for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievement in the field of healthcare.
About Angela Hunt, MSN, BSN, RN
Angela M. Hunt is the assistant director of nursing at Trinity Glen in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. An expert in patient care, Hunt helps with staffing and employee education, ensures all areas are up to date with vaccines, oversees OSHA compliance, and teaches CPR. With over 30 years of experience, Hunt specializes in clinical areas including med-surg, acute care, geriatrics, psychiatry, community health, and jail nursing.
Passionate about community service, Hunt is a member of Chi Eta Phi Professing Nursing Sorority, Order of the Eastern Star, Sigma Theta Tau, ANA, and National Women of Achievement. She is actively involved with St. Paul United Methodist Church where she serves on the usher’s board and the health and wellness committee.
Hunt received her B.A. from Winston Salem State University in 1999, Bachelor of Science in Nursing from North Carolina A&T University in 2001, and her Master’s of Science in Nursing from Walden University. She is currently enrolled at Grand Canyon University for a Doctorate in Nursing Practice.
Angela is married and has four grown children and eight grandchildren. In her spare time, she likes to dance, travel, and spend time with family.
“Nursing allows me to be comfortable communicating, collaborating, and caring for people in different arenas,” says Hunt.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their publication and on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in an annual hardcover journal and in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.
