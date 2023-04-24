Clase Azul Mexico Awarded the Butterfly Mark for a Second Time
Known for its exquisite spirits, artisanship and experiences, Clase Azul México is on the path to becoming Mexico’s first luxury house. Sharing the beautiful aspects of their culture through their products and experiences while having a positive impact on society & environment has enabled them to retain Positive Luxury’s Butterfly Mark certification for a second time.
Guadalajara, Mexico, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Clase Azul México strives to preserve their country’s cultural and natural heritage while focusing on three main areas of action for sustainable development: craftmanship, people and environment. Working with Positive Luxury on their recertification journey, Clase Azul México continues to promote positive transformation.
In order to achieve the Butterfly Mark, companies must achieve a minimum of 50% in each area of assessment: Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Clase Azul México achieved 63% in Environment, 60% Social and 64% Governance, excelling in the following areas:
Climate and Resource Management: Since 2020, Clase Azul México has formally tracked their energy and water consumption, and waste production using the baseline date to set reduction targets for each including 30% reduction for CO2 emissions by 2025 and working towards net zero by 2050. To meet these targets, 4049 solar panels are being installed by 2025 across existing and new facilities as well as adjusting their logistic network to limit emissions through lowering their fuel and energy consumption.
Circular Economy: With a circular state of mind, Clase Azul México has implemented the 4 Rs of sustainability: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Repurpose, across their operations. By identifying the area of highest impact, ceramics recycling, they have found a solutions-based approach to recycle this material and create value for the business. Since piloting this program, Clase Azul México has recycled more than 3,600 tons of Ceramic Waste. Clase Azul México also employs circular practices around its land management of the agave field and has focused on reducing the impact of travel by cutting distances travelled in both business operations and commuting.
Community Foundation: Fundación Causa Azul was founded in 2007 to preserve cultural heritage and create opportunities for Mexican artisanship to thrive through collaborative action focused on cultural dissemination, research, and outreach. As such, the brand proudly describes all its collaborators as “Guardians of Mexican Artisanal Heritage.” In addition to this, Clase Azul helps to transform the lives of youth in Jalisco through their sponsorship of the soccer team Mazorqueros FC, which fosters the development of its athletes through access to education, healthcare and housing.
Sustainability Culture: Balancing the business needs with the impact on the environment and communications Clase Azul México has instilled a culture where ESG is a driving factor in the operations of their business and staff. To further support staff to make informed choices regarding sustainability, the team conducts annual training covering issues from health and safety to energy conservation, as well as unconscious bias for senior employees.
Positive Luxury’s four-part methodology is uniquely tailored for the luxury industry, and the only certification that focuses on innovation and future sustainability risks. The Butterfly Mark is an independent certification verifying to consumers and other stakeholders that a luxury business is operating in line with the highest standards of sustainability across the entire value chain.
“I am delighted that Clase Azul México have been re-certified with the Butterfly Mark - they have operationalised sustainability across their business, empowering staff to make sustainability driven decisions which ultimately enables them to continue their sustainability journey.” -Diana Verde Nieto, Co-Founder of Positive Luxury
“Our purpose is to captivate the world through the magic of Mexican culture while transforming ourselves into better human beings. Success should be defined by how we live our lives; and leading a good life both physically and mentally should always be our goal. From honouring the past to protecting the future, we promote positive transformation by pushing ourselves through improvement and enlightenment.” -Arturo Lomeli, CEO & Founder of Clase Azul México
Other luxury brands that have been awarded with the Butterfly Mark include Monica Vinader, Tom Ford Beauty, Dior Couture, MCM, IWC Schaffhausen, Belvedere, The Macallan, Anya Hindmarch and more. By continuing as part of the Positive Luxury brand community, Clase Azul México will continue to strive in exceeding standards set for social and environmental frameworks.
Learn more about Clase Azul México at: https://www.positiveluxury.com/our-members/clase-azul-mexico/
To interview Positive Luxury Co-Founder, Diana Verde Nieto or Arturo Lomeli, on sustainability, the Butterfly Mark certification and transparency get in touch.
