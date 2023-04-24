Le Grand Bellevue Re-Certified with the Butterfly Mark Powered by Positive Luxury
Setting the new precedent of luxury in Gstaad since 2013, Le Grand Bellevue offer a holistic approach to holidaying in Switzerland with sustainability at the core. With a strong sense of responsibility, Le Grand Bellevue are the only Swiss hotel and one of the few hotels worldwide to receive the Butterfly Mark.
Gstaad, Switzerland, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Le Grand Bellevue are passionate about delivering sustainable hospitality placing the highest importance on protecting people and the planet. Working with Positive Luxury in their recertification journey the five-star luxury hotel continue to demonstrate their sustainability leadership across the organisation.
In order to achieve the Butterfly Mark, companies must achieve a minimum of 50% in each area of assessment: Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Le Grand Bellevue achieved 71% in Environment, 61% in Social and 70% in Governance, reaching an overall score of 67%, excelling in the following areas:
Climate, Energy and Waste: Since 2016, Le Grand Bellevue has been working toward energy resource optimisation and scope 1 carbon emission reductions, setting a clear target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 246 tonnes CO2 eq by 2024. The luxury hotel currently uses 100% hydropower and offers onsite electric vehicle charging. Waste management is a key focus with Le Grand Bellevue adopting reduce, reuse and recycle practices with clear guidelines for each internal department. Having identified secondary packaging as an area of improvement, the property are working closely with their suppliers to eliminate all secondary packaging and have already significantly reduced the use of forest-based materials throughout the food and beverage outlets via the integration of their hotel service app.
People Management & Community Involvement: As an equal rights, fair labour and fair pay employer with zero tolerance policies against all forms of violence and harassment, Le Grand Bellevue place people at the core of their sustainability practices. Employees have access to ‘YourGstaad’ a community membership programme providing access to career development opportunities, training and housing in addition to private community events and engagement initiatives. Le Grand Bellevue extend their support to their local community, NGOs and charities including Sapo Cycle, a non-profit organisation that collects discarded soaps, turning them into products providing employment to people with disabilities. The luxury hotel also continued its support of Plusport, which promotes health, sports and wellbeing for those with physical impairment, with a donation of 250 Swiss Francs. Moreover, it facilitated a donation of 20 000 Swiss Francs for the Non-profit organisation Alpenruhe which supports physically, mentally and psychologically disabled persons.
Supply Chain Sustainablility: Implementing a rigorous sustainable purchasing policy to guide all sourcing decisions ensuring a sustainable supply chain from FSC certified paper products to Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and Aquatic Stewardship Council (AS) seafood sources for the hotel restaurants. Le Grand Bellevue champion small-scare local farmers to limit their distance travelled and lowering their carbon footprint and improving supply chain visibility.
Positive Luxury’s four-part methodology is uniquely tailored for the luxury industry, and the only certification that focuses on innovation and future sustainability risks. The Butterfly Mark is an independent certification verifying to consumers and other stakeholders that a luxury business is operating in line with the highest standards of sustainability across the entire value chain.
“We are delighted to re-certify Le Grand Bellevue with Butterfly Mark for their continuous work in operationalising sustainability across their business, striving to achieve excellence in sustainability. Le Grand Bellevue is a leader in sustainability hospitality.” -Diana Verde Nieto, Co-Founder of Positive Luxury
“Pride and happiness define our re-certification with the Butterfly Mark, after an intense but worth certification process. We are looking forward improving and introducing new, sustainable projects with Positive Luxury by our side, as a true and appreciated partner.” -Melanie Zeller, HR Culture Coordinator of Le Grand Bellevue
Other luxury brands that have been awarded with the Butterfly Mark include Monica Vinader, Tom Ford Beauty, Dior Couture, MCM, IWC Schaffhausen, Krug, Belvedere, The Macallan, Anya Hindmarch and more. By continuing as part of the Positive Luxury brand community, Le Grand Bellevue will continue to strive in exceeding standards set for social and environmental frameworks.
Learn more about Le Grand Bellevue at: https://plpassport.stromdev.dk/?brand=4324d4c5-71f9-4ef6-a66e-dcfdeb5bea0e&s=website
