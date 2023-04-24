Limelight Diamonds Awarded the Butterfly Mark Certification

India’s leading lab-grown diamond jewellery brand Limelight Diamonds, backed by the world’s largest lab-grown diamond production group unit producing over 5 million carats annually, proudly showcase lab-grown CVD diamond-studded jewellery to the world. With a strong belief in protecting the legacy of diamonds while preserving the planet, Limelight Diamonds is the first exclusive CVD diamond brand to achieve the Butterfly Mark.