T.E. Keilholtz’s New Book, “Somewhere,” is a Captivating Novel That Follows an Ex-Soldier as He Heads Out West in Order to Leave Behind the Trauma of the Civil War
Recent release “Somewhere,” from Page Publishing author T.E. Keilholtz, is a riveting Western about escaping the devastating aftereffects of the Civil War. Left a shell of his former self, Jeremiah Bradley O’Shea dreams of a peaceful life in the West, far from any reminders of who he was during the war.
Orrtanna, PA, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- T.E. Keilholtz, an up-and-coming author with a deep love of the American West, has completed his new book, “Somewhere”: a gripping and potent story about a former Union soldier searching for serenity within himself.
Published by Page Publishing, T.E. Keilholtz’s absorbing tale tells the story of Jeremiah Bradley O’Shea, known as “JB” to all his friends. JB valiantly fought in the Union Army during the Civil War, but the carnage of warfare changed him fundamentally as a person. The war had turned him into a skilled and cold-blooded killer, something that JB resented. He concludes that he must leave the only home he’s ever known in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and head out west in search of the man he was before.
JB sets his sights on the Wyoming Territory where he knows his beloved brother and his wife have settled. He dreams of owning a cattle ranch and finding inner peace amongst the scenic West, but JB soon learns that things aren’t always as idyllic as they seem. Just like back at home, bad may not always be bad, and what appears to be good might not always be good.
