T.E. Keilholtz’s New Book, “Somewhere,” is a Captivating Novel That Follows an Ex-Soldier as He Heads Out West in Order to Leave Behind the Trauma of the Civil War

Recent release “Somewhere,” from Page Publishing author T.E. Keilholtz, is a riveting Western about escaping the devastating aftereffects of the Civil War. Left a shell of his former self, Jeremiah Bradley O’Shea dreams of a peaceful life in the West, far from any reminders of who he was during the war.