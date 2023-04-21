Author Julie Bill’s New Book, "Monk and Little Monk's Jungle Adventure," Tells the Riveting Story of Two Monkeys Who Disobey Their Momma in Order to Explore the Jungle
Recent release “Monk and Little Monk's Jungle Adventure,” from Covenant Books author Julie Bill, tells the story of two sweet little monkeys who are brothers, and they decide to skip school for the day and set off down an unknown trail for an adventure. While exploring, the two make new friends who help them survive the dangers that lurk in the jungle. This spellbinding journey will leave readers on the edge of their seats, eager to find out what happens next.
Corydon, IN, April 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Julie Bill, a talented storyteller and author who lives and writes in southern Indiana, has completed her new book, “Monk and Little Monk's Jungle Adventure.” The second in her series of children's books, “Monk and Little Monk's Jungle Adventure” is a charming tale of two brothers who are sweet little monkeys. They decide to skip school one day and set off on an adventure. While they make lifelong friends along the way, they are only to discover the dangers of the deep dark jungle.
When not writing, Julie is working on her very own Facebook live show, “Critters Corner,” where she reads and shares her stories. All of her stories teach valuable life-lessons to children including love, caring, sharing, and kindness. She is proud of the fact that children can read and enjoy her books while learning valuable lessons at the same time.
“Deep down in the jungle lived two of the sweetest, kindest, liveliest little monkeys ever!” writes Julie. “They were also brothers. Monk was the older of the two, with Little Monk being just a couple of years younger. They were also very smart little monkeys that loved their momma so much. The two brothers always listened carefully to their momma and always did exactly what she taught them to do, except for that one dreadful day when they were supposed to be going to school. This is where they made the biggest mistake of their lives. A mistake that almost changed their lives forever. Their plan to have fun and seek new adventures sorely backfired.”
Julie continues, “Before we give too much of the story away, we can’t forget about the wonderful cast of jungle critters they meet along the way which became the boys’ lifelong friends including a big gray elephant, a teeny tiny giraffe, a beautiful parrot, and last but not least a very handsome Bengal tiger. These are the new friends that they make along the way that stayed with them through the good times and bad and helped them survive and conquer the dangers of the jungle.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Julie Bill’s new book will take readers of all ages on an exciting adventure as Monk, Little Monk, and their new friends work to survive the dangers in the deep dark jungle. With vibrant artwork to help bring Julie’s tale to life, “Monk and Little Monk’s Jungle Adventure” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers and invite them to relive the thrilling story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Monk and Little Monk's Jungle Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, Julie’s local book signings at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
When not writing, Julie is working on her very own Facebook live show, “Critters Corner,” where she reads and shares her stories. All of her stories teach valuable life-lessons to children including love, caring, sharing, and kindness. She is proud of the fact that children can read and enjoy her books while learning valuable lessons at the same time.
“Deep down in the jungle lived two of the sweetest, kindest, liveliest little monkeys ever!” writes Julie. “They were also brothers. Monk was the older of the two, with Little Monk being just a couple of years younger. They were also very smart little monkeys that loved their momma so much. The two brothers always listened carefully to their momma and always did exactly what she taught them to do, except for that one dreadful day when they were supposed to be going to school. This is where they made the biggest mistake of their lives. A mistake that almost changed their lives forever. Their plan to have fun and seek new adventures sorely backfired.”
Julie continues, “Before we give too much of the story away, we can’t forget about the wonderful cast of jungle critters they meet along the way which became the boys’ lifelong friends including a big gray elephant, a teeny tiny giraffe, a beautiful parrot, and last but not least a very handsome Bengal tiger. These are the new friends that they make along the way that stayed with them through the good times and bad and helped them survive and conquer the dangers of the jungle.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Julie Bill’s new book will take readers of all ages on an exciting adventure as Monk, Little Monk, and their new friends work to survive the dangers in the deep dark jungle. With vibrant artwork to help bring Julie’s tale to life, “Monk and Little Monk’s Jungle Adventure” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers and invite them to relive the thrilling story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Monk and Little Monk's Jungle Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, Julie’s local book signings at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories