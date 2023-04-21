Author Julie Bill’s New Book, "Monk and Little Monk's Jungle Adventure," Tells the Riveting Story of Two Monkeys Who Disobey Their Momma in Order to Explore the Jungle

Recent release “Monk and Little Monk's Jungle Adventure,” from Covenant Books author Julie Bill, tells the story of two sweet little monkeys who are brothers, and they decide to skip school for the day and set off down an unknown trail for an adventure. While exploring, the two make new friends who help them survive the dangers that lurk in the jungle. This spellbinding journey will leave readers on the edge of their seats, eager to find out what happens next.