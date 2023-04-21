Author Cathy Nordgaarden’s New Book, "His Touch of Grace," is a Stirring & Eye-Opening Guide to Better Grasping the Messages Delivered by the Lord Through the Bible

Recent release “His Touch of Grace: A Devotional and Bible Study Guide,” from Covenant Books author Cathy Nordgaarden, is a thought-provoking and faith-based read to help readers gain knowledge and deeper appreciation of the Holy Word of the Lord. Through her writings, readers will become more aware of God's divine wisdom, while deepening their bond with Him more and more each day.