Author Cathy Nordgaarden’s New Book, "His Touch of Grace," is a Stirring & Eye-Opening Guide to Better Grasping the Messages Delivered by the Lord Through the Bible
Recent release “His Touch of Grace: A Devotional and Bible Study Guide,” from Covenant Books author Cathy Nordgaarden, is a thought-provoking and faith-based read to help readers gain knowledge and deeper appreciation of the Holy Word of the Lord. Through her writings, readers will become more aware of God's divine wisdom, while deepening their bond with Him more and more each day.
Bridgeton, MO, April 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cathy Nordgaarden has completed her new book, “His Touch of Grace: A Devotional and Bible Study Guide”: a collection of lessons and personal stories from the author’s life to help readers spend time with the Lord and grow to better understand His Holy Word.
“Is God’s goodness and guidance part of your daily life?” writes Nordgaarden. “Is that too much to understand in a world of heartache, division, and confusion? Have you once known God’s love, but because of busyness or hurt, you’ve drifted away from the knowledge of His presence?
“These five devotional lessons, along with study questions, in His Touch of Grace are the lessons journaled through the initial months of a personal walk with God. This same God in heaven has you in His thoughts and wants you to know His love for you. He has made the way possible.
“Let’s pray and enter into more life with Him as He provides daily ‘His Touch of Grace.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cathy Nordgaarden’s new book is a poignant guide that will help walk readers through Scripture in order to open their minds and hearts to the profound messages found within. By following Cathy’s writings and utilizing them to study the Bible, readers will find the tools and strength required to forge a lasting relationship with the Lord.
Readers can purchase “His Touch of Grace: A Devotional and Bible Study Guide” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Is God’s goodness and guidance part of your daily life?” writes Nordgaarden. “Is that too much to understand in a world of heartache, division, and confusion? Have you once known God’s love, but because of busyness or hurt, you’ve drifted away from the knowledge of His presence?
“These five devotional lessons, along with study questions, in His Touch of Grace are the lessons journaled through the initial months of a personal walk with God. This same God in heaven has you in His thoughts and wants you to know His love for you. He has made the way possible.
“Let’s pray and enter into more life with Him as He provides daily ‘His Touch of Grace.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cathy Nordgaarden’s new book is a poignant guide that will help walk readers through Scripture in order to open their minds and hearts to the profound messages found within. By following Cathy’s writings and utilizing them to study the Bible, readers will find the tools and strength required to forge a lasting relationship with the Lord.
Readers can purchase “His Touch of Grace: A Devotional and Bible Study Guide” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories