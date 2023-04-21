LaToya R. Thompson’s New Book, “Preston's Peculiar Pencils,” Follows a Young Boy Who, After Realizing His Special Pencils Are Missing, Goes on an Imaginative Adventure
Frederick, MD, April 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author LaToya R. Thompson, a strategic communicator, author, and educator from Los Angeles, California, has completed her most recent book, “Preston's Peculiar Pencils”: a charming story centered around a young boy with a vivid imagination who often finds himself getting distracted during the day at school.
Residing with her family in a quaint community in Frederick, Maryland, author LaToya R. Thompson has dedicated the last eighteen years of her teaching career to promoting children’s literacy and instructional development. Exposing children to a diverse collection of quality literature with intellectually rich vocabulary, inclusive of varied reading concepts, is what inspires her to write stories. She enjoys writing about events that happen at school because life as a teacher is always an adventure. She appreciates revealing new lessons that promote critical thinking, and the creative humor in personifying objects and introducing endearing characters through topics relevant to young readers and families.
LaToya shares, “What if you were in a classroom where everything came to life, yet no one else seemed to notice? Something unique is happening to Preston, and it’s posing a small problem. Peculiar events are causing him to see the world in an entirely new way. Escaping to enjoy the adventure is thrilling, but also a little distracting. Discovering where to find help will be his greatest solution to this challenge.”
Published by Fulton Books, LaToya R. Thompson’s book is inspired by the author’s desire to empower, encourage, engage, and inspire children through reading. With vibrant artwork to help bring Thompson’s story to life, “Preston’s Peculiar Pencils” will help readers of all ages understand that, when used in the right settings, an active mind and imagination is a wonderful tool.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Preston's Peculiar Pencils” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
