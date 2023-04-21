Tom Puma’s New Book, "The Bully," Follows a Retired Firefighter Who Must Solve the Murder of His Former School Bully Whose Body is Discovered Hidden in Their Old School
Cave Creek, AZ, April 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Tom Puma, a retired electrician and real estate agent, has completed his most recent book, “The Bully”: a gripping and fascinating thriller that centers around a retired firefighter named Billy Sutter, who is hired to investigate a murder of a former classmate that went missing decades prior. As he delves further into his investigation, Billy discovers the victim had made many enemies prior to being killed for being the school bully.
Author Tom Puma has been writing since 1980, his first book, entitled, “The Adventures of Tom and Fiore,” being published in 1982. Living like Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn on Staten Island, Tom decided to write about their adventures as kids. Tom always believed in finding his true passion, which is writing, and tries to instill this concept in everyone he meets, finding that passion that lies deep within us. Tom lives in Cave Creek, Arizona, on his two and a half acres of property. When Tom is not writing, he enjoys studying history, Bible study, art shows, yard sales, singing Doo-Wop, and listening to opera.
“‘The Bully’ takes place in the present time in Upstate New York at a high school undergoing a remodel for a new boiler system. When the construction crew demolishes a block wall to make room for the new boiler, they discover a hidden room with a body strapped to a chair, gagged. When the detectives arrive, they soon find a note tucked in the black leather jacket and realize that this was a bully from the 1960s who disappeared in 1969. The detectives soon recruit a retired firefighter, Billy Sutter, who still lives in the neighborhood and remembers the bully and the events that took place then. Billy teams up with Jackie Summers, a new detective in training. While veteran detective Gerald Higgins and a rookie cop Johnny Wallace team up to interview students from a yearbook supplied by Billy. The plot thickens when Billy is asked to accompany Jackie to Oregon to interview an old student who turns out to be Billy’s high school sweetheart, Rose, whom he hasn’t seen in over fifty-three years. The two soon realize the spark is still there between them after all the years apart. Love is in the air in this who done it love story where you think you know who done it. But there’s a twist and a little bit of karma,” writes Puma.
Published by Fulton Books, Tom Puma’s book is a stirring and unforgettable thrill ride that is sure to leave readers spellbound, desperate for more with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and full of unexpected surprises, Puma weaves an intricate mystery that will keep readers on the edge of their seats with each shocking clue uncovered.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Bully” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
